Sheffield United transfer news: Gustavo Hamer joins Blades for an undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd
Sheffield United have signed Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Hamer, 26, joined Coventry in 2020 and helped the club reach the Championship play-offs last season.
Newly promoted Sheffield United face Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League game on Saturday at 15:00 BST.
The Brazil-born Dutchman said playing in England's top flight was "every little boy's dream" and added the Blades are a "massive club".
"I've played here before with Coventry and I remember the song when the players walk out, it's amazing, thrilling," he told the club's website.
Hamer, who scored 19 goals in 132 appearances for the Sky Blues, is Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom's sixth signing of the summer.
"Gustavo is someone I've admired for a few years," said Heckingbottom. "Mainly because of his high energy, high work-rate performances and his bravery to take the ball in difficult positions.
"His quality has improved year on year and we hope that continues in his time with the Blades."
- Latest Sheffield United news, analysis and fan views
- Get Sheff Utd news notifications
- Listen to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast
- Our coverage of Sheffield United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Blades - go straight to all the best content