Lionel Messi (right) joined Inter Miami from Paris St-Germain last month on a deal that runs until the end of 2025

Lionel Messi scored his eighth goal in five games for new club Inter Miami as the side beat Charlotte 4-0 in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.

The World Cup winner with Argentina was having a quiet game in Florida before scoring Miami's fourth goal on 86 minutes.

Miami were winless in 11 games but have now won five in a row since the 36-year-old arrived in July.

They will face Philadelphia Union in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Miami took the lead in the 12th minute through a Josef Martinez penalty and doubled their advantage in the first half when Robert Taylor put away a low cross from DeAndre Yedlin.

Charlotte fell behind further after the break when Diego Gomez's cross looking for Messi was turned into his own net by defender Adilson Malanda.

The former Barcelona and Paris St-Germain forward then added to Miami's comfortable win with a simple finish after good work from Ecuador striker Leonardo Campana.

After a dramatic last-16 tie with FC Dallas which ended 4-4, with Miami progressing through penalties, manager Gerardo Martino was happy his side was able to keep a clean sheet.

"We kept control of the ball for longer spells and I think there was only one clear chance from the opponent," said the former Barca and Argentina boss.

"Other than that I think we didn't suffer defensively,"