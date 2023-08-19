Kelty Hearts v Alloa Athletic

Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hamilton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|2
|Stirling
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Queen of Sth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|3
|5
|Alloa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|6
|Montrose
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Kelty Hearts
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Cove Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|9
|Edinburgh City
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Annan Athletic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0