Arbroath v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Dundee Utd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Raith Rovers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Dunfermline
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Morton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Airdrieonians
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Ayr
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|8
|Partick Thistle
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|9
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
