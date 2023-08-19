Southend United v Hartlepool United

SouthendSouthend United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Line-ups
Southend
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 3Ralph
- 9Cardwell
- 7Bridge
- 6Kensdale
- 8Husin
- 11Powell
- 16Taylor
- 17Miley
- 18Fonguck
Substitutes
- 10Mooney
- 14Wood
- 24Demetriou
- 28Coker
Hartlepool
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Dixon
- 2Dodds
- 23Onariase
- 22Crawford
- 3Ferguson
- 5Lacey
- 21Seaman
- 8Mancini
- 10Cooke
- 11Wreh
- 20Dieseruvwe
Substitutes
- 6Wallace
- 7Hastie
- 12Grey
- 13Jameson
- 24Paterson
- Referee:
- Ruebyn Ricardo
Match report to follow.