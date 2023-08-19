Close menu
National League
SouthendSouthend United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Roots Hall, England

Southend United v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 3Ralph
  • 9Cardwell
  • 7Bridge
  • 6Kensdale
  • 8Husin
  • 11Powell
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Miley
  • 18Fonguck

Substitutes

  • 10Mooney
  • 14Wood
  • 24Demetriou
  • 28Coker

Hartlepool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dixon
  • 2Dodds
  • 23Onariase
  • 22Crawford
  • 3Ferguson
  • 5Lacey
  • 21Seaman
  • 8Mancini
  • 10Cooke
  • 11Wreh
  • 20Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 6Wallace
  • 7Hastie
  • 12Grey
  • 13Jameson
  • 24Paterson
Referee:
Ruebyn Ricardo

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4400116512
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Fylde311167-14
16Eastleigh30304403
17Rochdale310234-13
18Oldham410368-23
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

