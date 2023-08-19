Rochdale v Eastleigh

RochdaleRochdale15:00EastleighEastleigh
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moulden
- 3John
- 4East
- 9Mitchell
- 7Sinclair
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 8Clayton
- 13Keohane
- 20Gilmour
- 24Ferguson
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 10Rodney
- 14McDermott
- 15Nevett
- 16Oduroh
- 17Afuye
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 3Clampin
- 5Martin
- 12Langston
- 8Taylor
- 7Carter
- 9McCallum
- 14Hodson
- 16Nwabuokei
- 17Maguire
- 20Quigley
Substitutes
- 6Francillette
- 10Barlow
- 11Boldewijn
- 13Scott
- 21Rutherford
- Referee:
- Jason Richardson
Match report to follow.