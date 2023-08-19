Kidderminster Harriers v Bromley

KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers15:00BromleyBromley
Line-ups
Kidderminster
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Dibble
- 2Penny
- 3Richards
- 8Leesley
- 5Pearce
- 4Knight-Percival
- 7Phillips
- 9Morgan-Smith
- 11Lambert
- 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 14Brown
Substitutes
- 6McNally
- 10Hemmings
- 15McDonagh
- 18Lissimore
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 4Bingham
- 31Kpekawa
- 17Webster
- 9Cheek
- 7Passley
- 16Okoli
- 18Whitely
- 23Topalloj
- 28Krauhaus
- 34Kader
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 9Miller
- 20Arthurs
- 30Sharman-Lowe
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Match report to follow.