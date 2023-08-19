Close menu
National League
KidderminsterKidderminster Harriers15:00BromleyBromley
Venue: Aggborough Stadium, England

Kidderminster Harriers v Bromley

Line-ups

Kidderminster

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Dibble
  • 2Penny
  • 3Richards
  • 8Leesley
  • 5Pearce
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 7Phillips
  • 9Morgan-Smith
  • 11Lambert
  • 12Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 14Brown

Substitutes

  • 6McNally
  • 10Hemmings
  • 15McDonagh
  • 18Lissimore

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 4Bingham
  • 31Kpekawa
  • 17Webster
  • 9Cheek
  • 7Passley
  • 16Okoli
  • 18Whitely
  • 23Topalloj
  • 28Krauhaus
  • 34Kader

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 9Miller
  • 20Arthurs
  • 30Sharman-Lowe
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4400116512
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Fylde311167-14
16Eastleigh30304403
17Rochdale310234-13
18Oldham410368-23
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

