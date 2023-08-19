Close menu
National League
GatesheadGateshead15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium, England

Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United

National League

Line-ups

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Mair
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 3Booty
  • 15Hunter
  • 5Richardson
  • 19Hannant
  • 8Francis
  • 11Wearne
  • 21McBride
  • 9Dinanga

Substitutes

  • 7Allan
  • 16Rutledge
  • 23Chadwick
  • 32Magnay
  • 37Elliot

Ebbsfleet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 2O'Neill
  • 4Wright
  • 15Cundle
  • 11McQueen
  • 5Wakely
  • 14Poleon
  • 16Domi
  • 17Edser
  • 18Clifford
  • 20Solly

Substitutes

  • 8Cissé
  • 22Chapman
  • 24Amoo
  • 25Coulthirst
  • 26Hollis
Referee:
Paul Marsden

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield4400116512
2Barnet32108537
3Solihull Moors32105327
4Southend32017256
5Hartlepool32017526
6Ebbsfleet32014226
7Halifax32014316
8Altrincham31206515
9Wealdstone31203215
10Gateshead31117614
11Boreham Wood31115414
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Fylde311167-14
16Eastleigh30304403
17Rochdale310234-13
18Oldham410368-23
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

