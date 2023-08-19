Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United

GatesheadGateshead15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
Line-ups
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Mair
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 3Booty
- 15Hunter
- 5Richardson
- 19Hannant
- 8Francis
- 11Wearne
- 21McBride
- 9Dinanga
Substitutes
- 7Allan
- 16Rutledge
- 23Chadwick
- 32Magnay
- 37Elliot
Ebbsfleet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Cousins
- 2O'Neill
- 4Wright
- 15Cundle
- 11McQueen
- 5Wakely
- 14Poleon
- 16Domi
- 17Edser
- 18Clifford
- 20Solly
Substitutes
- 8Cissé
- 22Chapman
- 24Amoo
- 25Coulthirst
- 26Hollis
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Match report to follow.