Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 0.
Tottenham secured their first win under the management of Ange Postecoglou and in the post-Harry Kane era with a thrilling and deserved victory over Manchester United.
There were pre-match demonstrations against chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC, but Postecoglou was given a thunderous reception and once the action got under way Spurs responded with a vivid demonstration of the attacking style that is the Australian's trademark.
Spurs and United created chances throughout a sometimes chaotic encounter before the deadlock was broken by Pape Matar Sarr's goal, drilled high into the net from close range four minutes after the interval.
In a game of numerous chances, Spurs sealed the victory in front of the ecstatic home support after 83 minutes when Ivan Perisic's cross took a touch off Ben Davies before going in via Lisandro Martinez.
The home side hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Pedro Porro and Luke Shaw's deflection, while Antony hit the upright for United, new Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved superbly from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes somehow headed wide of an open goal in the first half.
Both sides also had penalty appeals turned down when Cristian Romero handled and then when the Spurs defender appeared to be bundled to the ground by Martinez at the other end, but ultimately it was Spurs' greater attacking intent that made the difference.
Spurs send out strong signal
When Postecoglou was appointed by Tottenham, it was with the express desire to move away from the dull fare dished up by Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during a loveless period between Spurs fans and their managers.
And if his first two games are any measure, Spurs will be entertaining to watch come what may this season because this was the perfect illustration of the positive manner in which he wants his teams to play and was the hallmark of his work at Celtic.
It can be a high-risk strategy and will give the opposition chances, as even an off-colour United proved, but such was the quality, energy and sheer attacking intent shown by Spurs that they eventually overpowered Erik ten Hag's side and revelled in a prolonged standing ovation after the final whistle.
Yves Bissouma was outstanding in midfield, looking a player re-born after a first season of struggle following his move from Brighton, while James Maddison strode through the game with a real joy in his play and looked perfectly at home.
No one in their right mind would suggest for one second that a player of Kane's world class standing will not be missed, but Spurs fans can at least take real optimism from the opening salvos delivered by Postecoglou's new-look side.
Red Devils labour in defeat
United had their chances to take something from this game, but in the end they can have no complaints as they finished looking laboured and well beaten in the face of Spurs' desire and determination to play on the front foot.
This was particularly true in midfield where Casemiro creaked, Mason Mount never made any sort of meaningful contribution and captain Fernandes, despite an outrageous rabona cross for Marcus Rashford in the first half, was only memorable for a dreadful headed miss and - almost inevitably - talking himself into a yellow card for dissent.
New goalkeeper Andre Onana showed the outstanding distribution that was part of his attraction for manager Ten Hag, but once Spurs established a stranglehold, United were powerless to change the emphasis of this game.
Rashford toiled in attack while Antony was his usual mixed bag and Alejandro Garnacho was peripheral.
If United take anything from this game, it is that they cannot get their biggest summer signing, £72m Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, fit fast enough because they need a spark after a stodgy start to the season, this defeat following a fortunate win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Player of the match
BissoumaYves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number29Player nameSarrAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number13Player nameVicarioAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number38Player nameUdogieAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number23Player namePorroAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number37Player namevan de VenAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number27Player nameSolomonAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.53
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
6.06
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameOnanaAverage rating
4.89
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number28Player namePellistriAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number7Player nameMountAverage rating
3.31
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
3.29
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
3.07
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
2.76
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Vicario
- 23PorroSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 88'minutes
- 17Romero
- 37van de Ven
- 38UdogieBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDaviesat 70'minutes
- 29SarrSubstituted forHøjbjergat 76'minutes
- 8Bissouma
- 21KulusevskiSubstituted forSolomonat 88'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7Son Heung-min
- 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPerisicat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 5Højbjerg
- 6D Sánchez
- 12Emerson Royal
- 14Perisic
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Forster
- 27Solomon
- 33Davies
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Onana
- 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDalotat 66'minutes
- 19Varane
- 6Li Martínez
- 23Shaw
- 18Casemiro
- 7MountSubstituted forPellistriat 85'minutes
- 21AntonyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forEriksenat 66'minutes
- 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 39mins
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 66'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 9Martial
- 14Eriksen
- 20Dalot
- 25Sancho
- 26Henderson
- 28Pellistri
- 39McTominay
- 40Vítek
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 61,910
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Raphaël Varane is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.
Post update
Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Pedro Porro.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Manor Solomon replaces Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Mason Mount.
