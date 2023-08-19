Close menu
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United: Spurs earn boss Ange Postecoglou first Premier League win

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

comments593

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr
Pape Matar Sarr had not scored since netting Metz's opener in a 4-1 Ligue 1 win over Lorient in December 2021

Tottenham secured their first win under the management of Ange Postecoglou and in the post-Harry Kane era with a thrilling and deserved victory over Manchester United.

There were pre-match demonstrations against chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC, but Postecoglou was given a thunderous reception and once the action got under way Spurs responded with a vivid demonstration of the attacking style that is the Australian's trademark.

Spurs and United created chances throughout a sometimes chaotic encounter before the deadlock was broken by Pape Matar Sarr's goal, drilled high into the net from close range four minutes after the interval.

In a game of numerous chances, Spurs sealed the victory in front of the ecstatic home support after 83 minutes when Ivan Perisic's cross took a touch off Ben Davies before going in via Lisandro Martinez.

The home side hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Pedro Porro and Luke Shaw's deflection, while Antony hit the upright for United, new Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved superbly from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes somehow headed wide of an open goal in the first half.

Both sides also had penalty appeals turned down when Cristian Romero handled and then when the Spurs defender appeared to be bundled to the ground by Martinez at the other end, but ultimately it was Spurs' greater attacking intent that made the difference.

Spurs send out strong signal

When Postecoglou was appointed by Tottenham, it was with the express desire to move away from the dull fare dished up by Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during a loveless period between Spurs fans and their managers.

And if his first two games are any measure, Spurs will be entertaining to watch come what may this season because this was the perfect illustration of the positive manner in which he wants his teams to play and was the hallmark of his work at Celtic.

It can be a high-risk strategy and will give the opposition chances, as even an off-colour United proved, but such was the quality, energy and sheer attacking intent shown by Spurs that they eventually overpowered Erik ten Hag's side and revelled in a prolonged standing ovation after the final whistle.

Yves Bissouma was outstanding in midfield, looking a player re-born after a first season of struggle following his move from Brighton, while James Maddison strode through the game with a real joy in his play and looked perfectly at home.

No one in their right mind would suggest for one second that a player of Kane's world class standing will not be missed, but Spurs fans can at least take real optimism from the opening salvos delivered by Postecoglou's new-look side.

Red Devils labour in defeat

Lisandro Martinez diverts Ben Davies' shot past Andre Onana
Lisandro Martinez's unwitting deflection set up Sarr's opener for Spurs before his late own goal sealed the hosts' win

United had their chances to take something from this game, but in the end they can have no complaints as they finished looking laboured and well beaten in the face of Spurs' desire and determination to play on the front foot.

This was particularly true in midfield where Casemiro creaked, Mason Mount never made any sort of meaningful contribution and captain Fernandes, despite an outrageous rabona cross for Marcus Rashford in the first half, was only memorable for a dreadful headed miss and - almost inevitably - talking himself into a yellow card for dissent.

New goalkeeper Andre Onana showed the outstanding distribution that was part of his attraction for manager Ten Hag, but once Spurs established a stranglehold, United were powerless to change the emphasis of this game.

Rashford toiled in attack while Antony was his usual mixed bag and Alejandro Garnacho was peripheral.

If United take anything from this game, it is that they cannot get their biggest summer signing, £72m Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, fit fast enough because they need a spark after a stodgy start to the season, this defeat following a fortunate win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Player of the match

BissoumaYves Bissouma

with an average of 8.30

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    8.30

  2. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.98

  3. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.88

  4. Squad number13Player nameVicario
    Average rating

    7.60

  5. Squad number38Player nameUdogie
    Average rating

    7.48

  6. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.48

  7. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    7.36

  8. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    7.32

  9. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.27

  10. Squad number37Player namevan de Ven
    Average rating

    7.23

  11. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    7.17

  12. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    6.99

  13. Squad number27Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.69

  14. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.53

  15. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.32

  16. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.06

Manchester United

  1. Squad number24Player nameOnana
    Average rating

    4.89

  2. Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    4.47

  3. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    4.41

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.18

  5. Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    4.06

  6. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    3.91

  7. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    3.52

  8. Squad number28Player namePellistri
    Average rating

    3.52

  9. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    3.44

  10. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    3.43

  11. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.36

  12. Squad number7Player nameMount
    Average rating

    3.31

  13. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    3.29

  14. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    3.28

  15. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    3.07

  16. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    2.76

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Vicario
  • 23PorroSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 88'minutes
  • 17Romero
  • 37van de Ven
  • 38UdogieBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDaviesat 70'minutes
  • 29SarrSubstituted forHøjbjergat 76'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forSolomonat 88'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7Son Heung-min
  • 9RicharlisonSubstituted forPerisicat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Perisic
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Forster
  • 27Solomon
  • 33Davies

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Onana
  • 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDalotat 66'minutes
  • 19Varane
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 7MountSubstituted forPellistriat 85'minutes
  • 21AntonyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forEriksenat 66'minutes
  • 8Bruno FernandesBooked at 39mins
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forSanchoat 66'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forMartialat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lindelöf
  • 9Martial
  • 14Eriksen
  • 20Dalot
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 28Pellistri
  • 39McTominay
  • 40Vítek
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
61,910

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away22
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur).

  5. Post update

    Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Raphaël Varane is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.

  13. Post update

    Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal replaces Pedro Porro.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Manor Solomon replaces Dejan Kulusevski.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Marcus Rashford.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri replaces Mason Mount.

Comments

Join the conversation

595 comments

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 19:40

    Calm down, it was only Utd.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:42

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      That's true, looks like Man Utd over achieved last season.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 19:41

    A reminder Manchester United paid £86m for Antony and he's been a complete flop. Very much like Sancho. Combined fee of £150m. Crazy waste of money 💰

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 19:42

      NB22 replied:
      Both of them along with Garnacho are the worst wingers in the league.

  • Comment posted by Utd Fan, today at 19:39

    We were very poor again but a good display by Spurs and their new manager who totally deserved this win over a very average Man Utd team. Fernandes was rubbish, he was marking the ref and moaning as usual. Mount looks average.

    • Reply posted by RiversOwn, today at 19:42

      RiversOwn replied:
      We told you Mount wasn't up to much, but MU fans thought we were bitter. It won't get any better

  • Comment posted by Cookie, today at 19:41

    Watching Man u lose has made my day.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:53

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      It made many, many peoples' day.

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 19:41

    Thank you Man Utd for being so crap

    • Reply posted by MR P, today at 19:56

      MR P replied:
      That's what happens when they don't have var and the ref in their pocket

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 19:40

    Step 1. Spurs sell their captain, their talisman, their only goal scorer

    Step 2. United lose 2-0 in their “guaranteed three points” fixture and pull a Spursy

    Make it make sense 😂

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 19:48

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man Utd no match for Spurs in the 2nd half. What did the Spurs manager say at half time?
      Onana rooted in no mans land for the 2nd goal.

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 19:40

    What’s happened to Mason Mount? Awful, looks like he has never been a player. Chelsea did well with that transfer.

    • Reply posted by footyfan, today at 19:41

      footyfan replied:
      He wasn’t great at Chelsea, overhyped

  • Comment posted by mcm75, today at 19:41

    Long season ahead for Man Utd . Looks like they won’t be anywhere near a title challenge.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 19:45

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      An open goal at his mercy and Antony curls it onto the post.
      Typical Antony 😂

  • Comment posted by jk, today at 19:41

    Atmosphere was a bit flat in the Sky Sports United commentary box during that 2nd half

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Onana actually said on TV that the ‘better team’ DID NOT win today???
      What is the man on?

  • Comment posted by CFC, today at 19:40

    I have no allegiance to Tottenham especially as a Chelsea fan but fair play they look already like a good team with a very decent manager.
    But the main reason I’m here is simple…all together now let’s all laugh at Cpt Roland Rat and Man United 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣the season has officially begun 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by BrutalDeluxe, today at 19:42

      BrutalDeluxe replied:
      I'm no United fan but I think most fans have been laughing at your club lately

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 19:40

    What a talent Sarr is he and yves bossed the midfield COYS

    • Reply posted by gandn, today at 19:46

      gandn replied:
      maddison wasnt bad either

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 19:40

    To a man, Spurs wanted it more today.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:53

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Spurs finally playing with a smile on their face, whatever dark cloud was their last season has lifted for the moment at least.

  • Comment posted by jon, today at 19:41

    Man utd fans will be quiet tonight

    • Reply posted by MJ, today at 19:43

      MJ replied:
      Na, they won't they'll be busy digging out the Norwich scarfs and banging on about the Glazers!!

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 19:40

    Clearly, Kane was holding Spurs back.