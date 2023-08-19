Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pape Matar Sarr had not scored since netting Metz's opener in a 4-1 Ligue 1 win over Lorient in December 2021

Tottenham secured their first win under the management of Ange Postecoglou and in the post-Harry Kane era with a thrilling and deserved victory over Manchester United.

There were pre-match demonstrations against chairman Daniel Levy and owners ENIC, but Postecoglou was given a thunderous reception and once the action got under way Spurs responded with a vivid demonstration of the attacking style that is the Australian's trademark.

Spurs and United created chances throughout a sometimes chaotic encounter before the deadlock was broken by Pape Matar Sarr's goal, drilled high into the net from close range four minutes after the interval.

In a game of numerous chances, Spurs sealed the victory in front of the ecstatic home support after 83 minutes when Ivan Perisic's cross took a touch off Ben Davies before going in via Lisandro Martinez.

The home side hit the woodwork twice in the first half through Pedro Porro and Luke Shaw's deflection, while Antony hit the upright for United, new Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario saved superbly from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes somehow headed wide of an open goal in the first half.

Both sides also had penalty appeals turned down when Cristian Romero handled and then when the Spurs defender appeared to be bundled to the ground by Martinez at the other end, but ultimately it was Spurs' greater attacking intent that made the difference.

Spurs send out strong signal

When Postecoglou was appointed by Tottenham, it was with the express desire to move away from the dull fare dished up by Nuno Espirito Santo, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte during a loveless period between Spurs fans and their managers.

And if his first two games are any measure, Spurs will be entertaining to watch come what may this season because this was the perfect illustration of the positive manner in which he wants his teams to play and was the hallmark of his work at Celtic.

It can be a high-risk strategy and will give the opposition chances, as even an off-colour United proved, but such was the quality, energy and sheer attacking intent shown by Spurs that they eventually overpowered Erik ten Hag's side and revelled in a prolonged standing ovation after the final whistle.

Yves Bissouma was outstanding in midfield, looking a player re-born after a first season of struggle following his move from Brighton, while James Maddison strode through the game with a real joy in his play and looked perfectly at home.

No one in their right mind would suggest for one second that a player of Kane's world class standing will not be missed, but Spurs fans can at least take real optimism from the opening salvos delivered by Postecoglou's new-look side.

Red Devils labour in defeat

Lisandro Martinez's unwitting deflection set up Sarr's opener for Spurs before his late own goal sealed the hosts' win

United had their chances to take something from this game, but in the end they can have no complaints as they finished looking laboured and well beaten in the face of Spurs' desire and determination to play on the front foot.

This was particularly true in midfield where Casemiro creaked, Mason Mount never made any sort of meaningful contribution and captain Fernandes, despite an outrageous rabona cross for Marcus Rashford in the first half, was only memorable for a dreadful headed miss and - almost inevitably - talking himself into a yellow card for dissent.

New goalkeeper Andre Onana showed the outstanding distribution that was part of his attraction for manager Ten Hag, but once Spurs established a stranglehold, United were powerless to change the emphasis of this game.

Rashford toiled in attack while Antony was his usual mixed bag and Alejandro Garnacho was peripheral.

If United take anything from this game, it is that they cannot get their biggest summer signing, £72m Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, fit fast enough because they need a spark after a stodgy start to the season, this defeat following a fortunate win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 8.30 Squad number 29 Player name Sarr Average rating 7.98 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.88 Squad number 13 Player name Vicario Average rating 7.60 Squad number 38 Player name Udogie Average rating 7.48 Squad number 17 Player name Romero Average rating 7.48 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-min Average rating 7.36 Squad number 23 Player name Porro Average rating 7.32 Squad number 21 Player name Kulusevski Average rating 7.27 Squad number 37 Player name van de Ven Average rating 7.23 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 7.17 Squad number 14 Player name Perisic Average rating 6.99 Squad number 27 Player name Solomon Average rating 6.69 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.53 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 6.32 Squad number 9 Player name Richarlison Average rating 6.06 Manchester United Avg Squad number 24 Player name Onana Average rating 4.89 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 4.47 Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 4.41 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.18 Squad number 6 Player name Li Martínez Average rating 4.06 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 3.91 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 3.52 Squad number 28 Player name Pellistri Average rating 3.52 Squad number 49 Player name Garnacho Average rating 3.44 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 3.43 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.36 Squad number 7 Player name Mount Average rating 3.31 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 3.29 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 3.28 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 3.07 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 2.76

