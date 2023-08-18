Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been passed fit after being forced off with a head injury against Brentford.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are still sidelined.

Manchester United are expected to have Lisandro Martinez available despite him going off at half-time against Wolves on Monday.

They remain without Tom Heaton, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's only victory in their last nine league games against Manchester United was a 6-1 away win in October 2020.

The Red Devils have won twice and drawn twice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - they and Liverpool are the only sides yet to lose a Premier League match there.

Man Utd's total of 39 wins in 62 Premier League matches against Spurs is a joint record for the most victories against an opponent in the competition, matching United's tally against Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs won their first five league fixtures at home last season but recorded just seven victories in their remaining 14 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Their solitary home draw came against Manchester United.

They lost eight of their 10 matches last season against the teams that finished in the top five of the table, only picking up points in home matches versus the two Manchester clubs (1-0 v Manchester City and 2-2 against Manchester United).

Spurs have conceded at least twice in 21 of their 39 Premier League games since the start of last season, second only to Nottingham Forest, who have done so on 22 occasions.

The team that began on the opening weekend had an average age of 25 years and 65 days. Last season's starting line-up was, on average, the third oldest in the top flight, aged 27 years and 356 days.

Ange Postecoglou was unbeaten in all 38 of his home league matches as manager of Celtic, with his team scoring 113 goals in those games.

Manchester United