Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham15:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Brentford preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Fulham may again be without midfielder Joao Palhinha, who missed their opening game with a shoulder injury.

It remains to be seen whether striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a transfer target for Saudi club Al-Hilal, is involved.

Brentford defender Ben Mee may return to contention after sitting out last weekend's draw against Tottenham with a calf injury.

Mathias Jensen will be assessed after limping off in that game with a thigh strain.

Fellow midfielder Frank Onyeka is hoping to have shaken off a hamstring problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (D2, L4), though that victory did come last season.
  • Brentford have lost just two of their past 16 away league fixtures against Fulham (W6, D8), a run stretching back to 1981.
  • Both matches last season ended with the home team winning 3-2.
  • The last three league meetings (excluding play-off matches) have featured a goal in the 90th minute or later.

Fulham

  • Fulham could win their opening two games of a top-flight season for the first time at the 29th attempt.
  • They have won their opening league home match in only one of their previous eight Premier League seasons (D3, L4), a 5-0 victory against Norwich City in 2012.
  • Only one of Fulham's last seven Premier League clean sheets have come at home.
  • Raul Jimenez has failed to score in each of his last 24 Premier League appearances.
  • But no player has provided more Premier League assists for Jimenez than the seven contributed by his former Wolves team-mate Adama Traore, who joined Fulham last weekend.

Brentford

  • Brentford could fail to win either of their opening two league fixtures for only the second time in the last eight seasons.
  • The Bees have drawn 15 Premier League matches since the start of 2022-23, more than any other side.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 London derby league matches (W5, D5) and could equal their club record of 11, set in 1955.
  • Three of their five away wins in last season's Premier League came in London derbies: at West Ham United, Chelsea and Spurs.
  • Bryan Mbeumo has been directly involved in 10 goals in 12 league games since the start of April (five goals, five assists).
  • None of Yoane Wissa's 15 top-flight goals for Brentford have been the opening goal of the match - he's the highest scorer in Premier League history not to have scored the first goal in a match.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • FulhamFulham15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • LiverpoolLiverpool15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
  • LutonLuton TownPBurnleyBurnleyP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
  • TottenhamTottenham Hotspur17:30Man UtdManchester United
  • Man CityManchester City20:00NewcastleNewcastle United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newcastle11005143
2Brighton11004133
3Man City11003033
4Arsenal11002113
5Crystal Palace11001013
6Fulham11001013
7Man Utd11001013
8Brentford10102201
9Tottenham10102201
10Bournemouth10101101
11Chelsea10101101
12Liverpool10101101
13West Ham10101101
14Nottm Forest100112-10
15Everton100101-10
16Sheff Utd100101-10
17Wolves100101-10
18Luton100114-30
19Burnley100103-30
20Aston Villa100115-40
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport