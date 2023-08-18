TEAM NEWS
Fulham may again be without midfielder Joao Palhinha, who missed their opening game with a shoulder injury.
It remains to be seen whether striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, a transfer target for Saudi club Al-Hilal, is involved.
Brentford defender Ben Mee may return to contention after sitting out last weekend's draw against Tottenham with a calf injury.
Mathias Jensen will be assessed after limping off in that game with a thigh strain.
Fellow midfielder Frank Onyeka is hoping to have shaken off a hamstring problem.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Fulham have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (D2, L4), though that victory did come last season.
- Brentford have lost just two of their past 16 away league fixtures against Fulham (W6, D8), a run stretching back to 1981.
- Both matches last season ended with the home team winning 3-2.
- The last three league meetings (excluding play-off matches) have featured a goal in the 90th minute or later.
Fulham
- Fulham could win their opening two games of a top-flight season for the first time at the 29th attempt.
- They have won their opening league home match in only one of their previous eight Premier League seasons (D3, L4), a 5-0 victory against Norwich City in 2012.
- Only one of Fulham's last seven Premier League clean sheets have come at home.
- Raul Jimenez has failed to score in each of his last 24 Premier League appearances.
- But no player has provided more Premier League assists for Jimenez than the seven contributed by his former Wolves team-mate Adama Traore, who joined Fulham last weekend.
Brentford
- Brentford could fail to win either of their opening two league fixtures for only the second time in the last eight seasons.
- The Bees have drawn 15 Premier League matches since the start of 2022-23, more than any other side.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last 10 London derby league matches (W5, D5) and could equal their club record of 11, set in 1955.
- Three of their five away wins in last season's Premier League came in London derbies: at West Ham United, Chelsea and Spurs.
- Bryan Mbeumo has been directly involved in 10 goals in 12 league games since the start of April (five goals, five assists).
- None of Yoane Wissa's 15 top-flight goals for Brentford have been the opening goal of the match - he's the highest scorer in Premier League history not to have scored the first goal in a match.