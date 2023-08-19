Match ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1.
Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in his first home match for Liverpool but the Reds still overpowered Bournemouth in a thrilling Premier League game at Anfield.
The Cherries, who had already had a goal disallowed because Jaidon Anthony was offside, scored inside three minutes when the Reds gave away possession and Antoine Semenyo fired sweetly into the bottom corner.
Jurgen Klopp's side eventually got into their stride in a frantic first half and scored twice in an eight-minute period.
Luis Diaz got the equaliser when he collected Diogo Jota's low cross, flicked the ball up, spun and volleyed home.
Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai then went to ground after a challenge at the corner of the box by Joe Rothwell and Mohamed Salah converted the rebound after his penalty was parried by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.
Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister, signed in a £35m deal from Brighton, was shown a straight red card midway through the second half when he caught the foot of Ryan Christie.
But the 10 men of Liverpool scored a third as Szoboszlai's low shot was pushed out by Neto and Jota netted from close range.
- Follow coverage of Saturday's Premier League matches
- What did you think of Liverpool's result? Tell us your views
- Have your say on Bournemouth's performance
Controversial decisions and great entertainment
The win means Liverpool now have four points from two matches this season after they began with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea while Bournemouth have just one point from their opening two games.
Both managers may be unhappy with refereeing decisions from Thomas Bramall, with Liverpool's penalty appearing a soft decision as Rothwell made minimal contact with Hungary captain Szoboszlai as he stretched out his leg.
Klopp will be disappointed with the decision to send off Mac Allister for what seemed a genuine attempt to win the ball.
While there did not look to be any malice in the challenge, the former Brighton midfielder's boot was high as he caught Christie.
The Liverpool fans booed the decision while Klopp tried to provide some words of comfort for the Argentine as he walked off the pitch after an inauspicious end to his Anfield debut.
Reds deserve win but credit to Bournemouth
This summer saw Liverpool lose captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs on top of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving on free transfers.
They have completed deals for Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - in a £60m transfer from RB Leipzig - and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, who moved in a £19m deal from Stuttgart on Friday and looked neat and tidy when he came on in the second half after the Argentine's dismissal.
However, two of Klopp's key midfield targets - Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia - have chosen to join Chelsea from Brighton and Southampton respectively, leaving Klopp light on central midfielders.
Nevertheless, Liverpool have four points from their opening two matches and their excellent run at Anfield continued - they have now gone 13 Premier League matches since they lost at home, when Leeds United beat them in October 2022.
Bournemouth were a lively presence if a little open and Liverpool threatened to run away with the match after the Diaz and Salah goals settled them down.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, on his 200th Premier League appearance, had a shot saved while new captain Virgil van Dijk headed wide and the impressive Szoboszlai saw an effort deflected off-target.
That pressure was maintained at the start of the second half as Jota shot wide when Neto had headed outside of his penalty area, and Salah fired at the goalkeeper from a tight angle.
Mac Allister's red card in the 58th minute threatened to change the direction of the match and give Bournemouth hope of winning a match at Anfield for the first time.
However, the south coast side's hopes were quickly dashed four minutes later when Jota pounced after Neto could not gather Szoboszlai's strike.
Despite a late flurry from the visitors that saw Alisson make fine saves to deny substitutes Justin Kluivert and Hamed Traore, Liverpool claimed a deserved three points.
Player of the match
van DijkVirgil van Dijk
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number7Player nameDíazAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number8Player nameSzoboszlaiAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number3Player nameEndoAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number9Player nameNúñezAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number18Player nameGakpoAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
6.02
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
5.99
AFC Bournemouth
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameSemenyoAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number29Player nameBillingAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number9Player nameSolankeAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number10Player nameChristieAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number3Player nameKerkezAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number37Player nameAaronsAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number32Player nameAnthonyAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number25Player nameSenesiAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number27Player nameZabarnyiAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number1Player nameNetoAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number8Player nameRothwellAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number22Player nameTraorèAverage rating
4.87
- Squad number7Player nameBrooksAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number19Player nameKluivertAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number21Player nameMooreAverage rating
4.50
- Squad number5Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.40
Line-ups
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1AlissonBooked at 9mins
- 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 76'minutes
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 8Szoboszlai
- 10Mac AllisterBooked at 58mins
- 18GakpoSubstituted forEndoat 63'minutes
- 11SalahSubstituted forTsimikasat 86'minutes
- 20JotaSubstituted forElliottat 76'minutes
- 7DíazSubstituted forNúñezat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gomez
- 3Endo
- 9Núñez
- 19Elliott
- 21Tsimikas
- 32Matip
- 43Bajcetic
- 50Doak
- 62Kelleher
Bournemouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1NetoBooked at 35mins
- 37Aarons
- 27Zabarnyi
- 25SenesiSubstituted forTraorèat 84'minutes
- 3Kerkez
- 10ChristieSubstituted forMooreat 63'minutes
- 8RothwellSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes
- 24SemenyoBooked at 16minsSubstituted forBrooksat 76'minutes
- 29Billing
- 32AnthonyBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKluivertat 63'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 5Kelly
- 6Mepham
- 7Brooks
- 19Kluivert
- 20Radu
- 21Moore
- 22Traorè
- 23Hill
- 26Kilkenny
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alisson Becker.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hamed Traorè (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Brooks (Bournemouth).
Post update
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alisson Becker.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hamed Traorè (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Wataru Endo (Liverpool).
Post update
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Wataru Endo (Liverpool).
Post update
David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas replaces Mohamed Salah.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Luis Díaz because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Luis Díaz (Liverpool).
Post update
Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Brooks.
Comments
Join the conversation