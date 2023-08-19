Close menu
Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool3BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth: Alexis Mac Allister sent off on Anfield debut

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Anfield

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments697

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah missed a penalty in the 1-0 loss at Bournemouth in March when he shot wide - but this time he was able to convert the rebound

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in his first home match for Liverpool but the Reds still overpowered Bournemouth in a thrilling Premier League game at Anfield.

The Cherries, who had already had a goal disallowed because Jaidon Anthony was offside, scored inside three minutes when the Reds gave away possession and Antoine Semenyo fired sweetly into the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp's side eventually got into their stride in a frantic first half and scored twice in an eight-minute period.

Luis Diaz got the equaliser when he collected Diogo Jota's low cross, flicked the ball up, spun and volleyed home.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai then went to ground after a challenge at the corner of the box by Joe Rothwell and Mohamed Salah converted the rebound after his penalty was parried by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister, signed in a £35m deal from Brighton, was shown a straight red card midway through the second half when he caught the foot of Ryan Christie.

But the 10 men of Liverpool scored a third as Szoboszlai's low shot was pushed out by Neto and Jota netted from close range.

Controversial decisions and great entertainment

The win means Liverpool now have four points from two matches this season after they began with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea while Bournemouth have just one point from their opening two games.

Both managers may be unhappy with refereeing decisions from Thomas Bramall, with Liverpool's penalty appearing a soft decision as Rothwell made minimal contact with Hungary captain Szoboszlai as he stretched out his leg.

Klopp will be disappointed with the decision to send off Mac Allister for what seemed a genuine attempt to win the ball.

While there did not look to be any malice in the challenge, the former Brighton midfielder's boot was high as he caught Christie.

The Liverpool fans booed the decision while Klopp tried to provide some words of comfort for the Argentine as he walked off the pitch after an inauspicious end to his Anfield debut.

Reds deserve win but credit to Bournemouth

This summer saw Liverpool lose captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs on top of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving on free transfers.

They have completed deals for Mac Allister, Szoboszlai - in a £60m transfer from RB Leipzig - and Japan midfielder Wataru Endo, who moved in a £19m deal from Stuttgart on Friday and looked neat and tidy when he came on in the second half after the Argentine's dismissal.

However, two of Klopp's key midfield targets - Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia - have chosen to join Chelsea from Brighton and Southampton respectively, leaving Klopp light on central midfielders.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have four points from their opening two matches and their excellent run at Anfield continued - they have now gone 13 Premier League matches since they lost at home, when Leeds United beat them in October 2022.

Bournemouth were a lively presence if a little open and Liverpool threatened to run away with the match after the Diaz and Salah goals settled them down.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on his 200th Premier League appearance, had a shot saved while new captain Virgil van Dijk headed wide and the impressive Szoboszlai saw an effort deflected off-target.

That pressure was maintained at the start of the second half as Jota shot wide when Neto had headed outside of his penalty area, and Salah fired at the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

Mac Allister's red card in the 58th minute threatened to change the direction of the match and give Bournemouth hope of winning a match at Anfield for the first time.

However, the south coast side's hopes were quickly dashed four minutes later when Jota pounced after Neto could not gather Szoboszlai's strike.

Despite a late flurry from the visitors that saw Alisson make fine saves to deny substitutes Justin Kluivert and Hamed Traore, Liverpool claimed a deserved three points.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1AlissonBooked at 9mins
  • 66Alexander-ArnoldSubstituted forGomezat 76'minutes
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 8Szoboszlai
  • 10Mac AllisterBooked at 58mins
  • 18GakpoSubstituted forEndoat 63'minutes
  • 11SalahSubstituted forTsimikasat 86'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forElliottat 76'minutes
  • 7DíazSubstituted forNúñezat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 3Endo
  • 9Núñez
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 32Matip
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 50Doak
  • 62Kelleher

Bournemouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1NetoBooked at 35mins
  • 37Aarons
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 25SenesiSubstituted forTraorèat 84'minutes
  • 3Kerkez
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forMooreat 63'minutes
  • 8RothwellSubstituted forKellyat 76'minutes
  • 24SemenyoBooked at 16minsSubstituted forBrooksat 76'minutes
  • 29Billing
  • 32AnthonyBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKluivertat 63'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 5Kelly
  • 6Mepham
  • 7Brooks
  • 19Kluivert
  • 20Radu
  • 21Moore
  • 22Traorè
  • 23Hill
  • 26Kilkenny
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home26
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Liverpool 3, Bournemouth 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Brooks with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alisson Becker.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hamed Traorè (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Kostas Tsimikas (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by David Brooks (Bournemouth).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Alisson Becker.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hamed Traorè (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (Liverpool).

  11. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Wataru Endo (Liverpool).

  14. Post update

    David Brooks (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas replaces Mohamed Salah.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Luis Díaz because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Luis Díaz (Liverpool).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philip Billing (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Brooks.

697 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 16:58

    Liverpool have another gem in Szoboszlai. Never a red for Mac Allister. Hopefully Liverpool appeal it

    • Reply posted by Mwirikia, today at 17:03

      Mwirikia replied:
      I know a bit harsh but watching it back in slow mo always makes it worse then it is

  • Comment posted by supernovr, today at 16:59

    Szoboszlai was crazy in this game. Created Penalty for the second, his deflected shot created the third. Relentless energy, pressing and ball carrying. Tidy in possesion. CM isn't even his main position either. Think we have a beast on our hands

    • Reply posted by Mwirikia, today at 17:01

      Mwirikia replied:
      I know he is going to be a star for Liverpool 😁

  • Comment posted by F4H1M, today at 16:59

    Once again, atrocious refereeing standards by the premier league. instead of trying to improve refereeing standards, the league has decided to punish anyone that dares to question their ridiculous decisions. never a red. 50/50. Paul Tierney on VAR duties and once again, he has to make an atrocious decision that goes against liverpool

    • Reply posted by Phil Murtagh, today at 17:05

      Phil Murtagh replied:
      All refs are biased against Liverpool

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:02

    Can someone please tell me how the heck the refereeing this season has been simply so awful. We had Onana assaulting a player and Wolves never had a penalty. And now they sent off Mac Allister when it should have been a yellow card

    • Reply posted by Henry, today at 17:04

      Henry replied:
      Too true mate!

  • Comment posted by I dont know I didnt see it, today at 17:04

    More dodgy decisions from Paul Tierney against Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Chris Cornell, today at 17:15

      Chris Cornell replied:
      Didn't Liverpool get the dodgy penalty?

  • Comment posted by Student, today at 17:04

    Bramall and Tierney aren't fit to officiate in the amateur leagues. Never a red card.

    • Reply posted by RoyKent, today at 17:15

      RoyKent replied:
      Bramall and Tierney deserve a red themselves

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 17:03

    That red will be rescinded, terrible decision by the ref and the joke that is VAR.

    • Reply posted by getupyoulooklikeafootballer, today at 17:24

      getupyoulooklikeafootballer replied:
      VAR isn’t a joke, it is a 100% accurate visual representation of an incident. What is a joke is the body of people who make up the VAR panel and constantly and consistently make the wrong decisions.

  • Comment posted by Englands most successful club, today at 17:04

    Paul Tierney wants to be the centre of attention again. He should be dropped for the next few games, Well done the Redmen, a well-deserved 3 points.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:26

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      More likely he will be head VAR official next weekend.

  • Comment posted by poolemac-afcbsince68, today at 16:59

    well it was a better result for us than the same fixture last season .. only thing both teams will agree on is that VAR continues to fail

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 17:10

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      The softest red card you will see all season.

  • Comment posted by Cybercossack, today at 16:59

    thats as weak a red card as I've ever seen

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 17:12

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      I agree Liverpool will appeal it.
      Where are all the LiVARpool 'fans' now?
      Keeping very quiet I bet.

  • Comment posted by ac, today at 16:59

    Two ridiculous decisions, honestly believe if the ref had been told to go look at the monitor both the penalty and the red card would have been reversed. Either use var correctly or bin it and let's go back to moaning about the refs only

    • Reply posted by Maradona Magic, today at 17:21

      Maradona Magic replied:
      Your manager contributed more than any other to help VAR arrive with his constant berating of referees week in week out. It’s here to stay now, get used to it

  • Comment posted by StillManyMoreTimes, today at 17:03

    A ridiculous red card, hopefully will be overturned on appeal. As for Liverpool, still a bit shaky in places but decent overall.

    • Reply posted by erik nil points, today at 17:11

      erik nil points replied:
      yellow at most, even if that

  • Comment posted by CmonYouReds, today at 17:06

    Entire refereeing system and VAR needs overhaul. absolutely ridiculous red card. went for the ball, nothing malicious.

    • Reply posted by Gizzmo, today at 17:20

      Gizzmo replied:
      Went for the ball and missed it, got the player instead. Foul. End of story.

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 17:03

    That challenge was a Caicedo. Never a red.