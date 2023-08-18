Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is set to return to the squad after missing the Uefa Super Cup win against Sevilla on Wednesday through illness.

Kevin de Bruyne could be out for up to four months following the hamstring injury he suffered against Burnley in City's opening league game.

Newcastle's Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock remain on the sidelines.

Head coach Eddie Howe has no other injury concerns amongst his squad.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City's only defeat in their last 31 Premier League games against Newcastle (W25, D5) was a 2-1 loss at St James' Park in January 2019.

Man City have won their last 14 top-flight home matches against Newcastle, scoring 48 goals and conceding just seven. It's City's longest winning run at home and the Magpies' longest losing away streak against one team in their respective league histories.

The Geordies' only victory in their last 38 top-flight away matches against City was a 1-0 success at Maine Road in September 2000 courtesy of a goal from Alan Shearer.

Their lone win at the Etihad Stadium came in a League Cup fourth round tie in October 2014 courtesy of goals by Rolando Aarons and Moussa Sissoko.

City's run of scoring in 29 successive fixtures against Newcastle is a Premier League record. They have also scored in each of their last 16 halves against the Magpies, which is also a joint-best mark in the competition.

Manchester City

Manchester City's sole defeat this century in their opening home league game of a season was their 5-2 loss against Leicester City in 2020.

The only time in the last 41 top-flight seasons that the reigning champions have lost their first home league match was Chelsea's 3-2 defeat by Burnley in August 2017.

City have won 21 of their last 23 Premier League fixtures at the Etihad, with the exceptions November's loss to Brentford and December's draw with Everton.

Pep Guardiola's side won 28 of their 30 home games in all competitions last season, scoring a total of 100 goals.

City could set a new club record of 17 straight home victories in all competitions.

Newcastle United