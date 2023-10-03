Close menu
Premier League
LutonLuton Town1BurnleyBurnley2

Luton Town 1-2 Burnley: Jacob Bruun Larsen scores late winner to give Clarets their first Premier League win of the season

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lyle Foster
Burnley's Lyle Foster has had goal involvements in his past four games in the Premier League (three goals, one assist)

Burnley grabbed their first Premier League victory of the season as they won in a dramatic finale at Luton Town.

The Clarets had only gained one point from a tough opening six games of the season and went ahead at Kenilworth Road when Lyle Foster produced a composed finish after fine work from Sander Berge in first-half stoppage time.

Luton substitute Elijah Adebayo equalised in the 84th minute, finishing after Reece Burke had headed on Tahith Chong's cross.

But Burnley retook the lead just 65 seconds later when Jacob Bruun Larsen cut in from the right and unleashed a stunning shot into the far top corner for what proved to be the winner.

Burnley's win means Bournemouth and Sheffield United are the only sides yet to win in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Vincent Kompany's team won the Championship last season, before Luton also earned promotion from the second tier by beating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

Burnley up and running, but Luton left deflated

Luton came into this match after winning 2-1 at Everton on Saturday, but could not build on that victory as Burnley fought back from the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser to almost immediately score the decisive goal.

This match had originally been scheduled to take place in August but it had to be postponed as redevelopment work on Luton's Kenilworth Road stadium had not been completed.

The home fans nearly got to celebrate a bizarre goal in the opening 60 seconds when Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford saw his clearance charged down by Carlton Morris, only for the ball to go just wide.

The Clarets then had the better of the first half.

Foster rushed a shot when in a good position, Josh Cullen fired over from 15 yards and Zeki Amdouni had a header pushed over the crossbar by Thomas Kaminski.

Amdouni then shot over with only Kaminski to beat, before the visitors took a deserved lead in the second minute of injury time with Foster converting for his third goal of the season from Berge's through ball.

But Luton, a constant threat at set pieces, were much better after the restart as they piled on the pressure looking to earn only their second home point of the season.

The Hatters had an effort cleared off the line when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's cross was met by Jacob Brown's header but Cullen was well placed to superbly deny the hosts a goal.

Luton wanted a penalty after Morris went to ground, but, following a lengthy video assistant referee check, it was judged that Jordan Beyer had got a touch to the ball.

Rob Edwards' side did make the breakthrough with six minutes left, only for their hopes to be dashed soon afterwards as Burnley then held on to join Luton on four points after seven matches.

Player of the match

Bruun LarsenJacob Bruun Larsen

with an average of 8.50

Luton Town

  1. Squad number7Player nameOgbene
    Average rating

    6.15

  2. Squad number24Player nameKaminski
    Average rating

    5.68

  3. Squad number9Player nameMorris
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number11Player nameAdebayo
    Average rating

    5.36

  5. Squad number13Player nameNakamba
    Average rating

    5.30

  6. Squad number19Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.24

  7. Squad number45Player nameDoughty
    Average rating

    5.22

  8. Squad number4Player nameLockyer
    Average rating

    5.01

  9. Squad number15Player nameMengi
    Average rating

    4.98

  10. Squad number14Player nameChong
    Average rating

    4.90

  11. Squad number29Player nameBell
    Average rating

    4.84

  12. Squad number12Player nameKaboré
    Average rating

    4.65

  13. Squad number16Player nameBurke
    Average rating

    4.60

  14. Squad number17Player nameMpanzu
    Average rating

    4.46

Burnley

  1. Squad number34Player nameBruun Larsen
    Average rating

    8.50

  2. Squad number17Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    8.25

  3. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    8.09

  4. Squad number24Player nameCullen
    Average rating

    8.07

  5. Squad number16Player nameBerge
    Average rating

    8.01

  6. Squad number5Player nameBeyer
    Average rating

    7.94

  7. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.81

  8. Squad number25Player nameAmdouni
    Average rating

    7.74

  9. Squad number30Player nameKoleosho
    Average rating

    7.73

  10. Squad number28Player nameAl Dakhil
    Average rating

    7.52

  11. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    7.48

  12. Squad number9Player nameRodríguez
    Average rating

    7.22

  13. Squad number21Player nameA Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.22

  14. Squad number44Player nameDelcroix
    Average rating

    7.16

  15. Squad number1Player nameTrafford
    Average rating

    7.10

Line-ups

Luton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Kaminski
  • 15Mengi
  • 4Lockyer
  • 29BellSubstituted forBurkeat 21'minutesBooked at 59mins
  • 12KaboréSubstituted forAdebayoat 62'minutes
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 13NakambaBooked at 90mins
  • 45Doughty
  • 19BrownBooked at 36minsSubstituted forChongat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Ogbene
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 5Andersen
  • 8Berry
  • 10Woodrow
  • 11Adebayo
  • 14Chong
  • 16Burke
  • 23Krul
  • 26Giles
  • 38Johnson

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Trafford
  • 14RobertsBooked at 66mins
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 5Beyer
  • 3TaylorBooked at 90mins
  • 16Berge
  • 24Cullen
  • 8Brownhill
  • 30KoleoshoSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 75'minutes
  • 17FosterSubstituted forRodríguezat 80'minutes
  • 25AmdouniSubstituted forA Ramseyat 74'minutesSubstituted forDelcroixat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 21A Ramsey
  • 22da Silva
  • 31Trésor
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 44Delcroix
  • 47Odobert
  • 49Muric
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
10,918

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home18
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Luton Town 1, Burnley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Burnley 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.

  5. Booking

    Charlie Taylor (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Hannes Delcroix replaces Aaron Ramsey.

  9. Booking

    Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Tahith Chong (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sander Berge.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Luton Town. Carlton Morris tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Burnley 2. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Burnley 1. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Burke with a headed pass.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodríguez replaces Lyle Foster because of an injury.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 22:04

    How bad are Everton ?????????????????????????????????

  • Comment posted by NeverTrustaTORY, today at 22:03

    Congratulations to Burnley on their first win of the season.
    Luton need to put this behind them and move on.
    Good luck to both sides 🤞
    Ncfc fan in peace 🕊️
    Notts County FC.

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 22:02

    Battle of the pond life

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 22:01

    Bottom 3 will be Sheffield utd, Bournemouth, Luton

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 22:01

    Nice one Burnley and Vinnie. Lets hope you stay up and Luton don't get another point for the rest of the season

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:00

    Great match. Luton and Burnley are fine exponents of hoof ball

  • Comment posted by psalm 23, today at 21:59

    Luton abysmal, Burnley not much better.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 21:59

    Still can’t take Luton in the Prem seriously

    • Reply posted by Colin, today at 22:00

      Colin replied:
      Are you Gareth crooks i

  • Comment posted by Philip Taylor, today at 21:58

    Thankfully my beloved Clarets won but early days for people to start writing off all three of the promoted clubs. Not saying we'll get into the Euro spots (as if!) but all three clubs have great support and great spirit. 👍

  • Comment posted by whybother, today at 21:58

    Burnley, proving just how bad Everton are.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 21:57

    Luton being cheated yet again is a much bigger story than one Liverpool game.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:56

    Both teams have earned the right to be in the PL so what is the problem? There are 24 championship teams who would happily trade places.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 21:55

    Yesssssssssss!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 21:54

    The PL is getting tougher. You have the so-called big six plus Villa Newcastle West Ham and Brighton. That’s 10.

    Then Brentford Palace Wolves and Fulham are half decent. Looks like the promoted 3 are battling it out with Bournemouth and Everton and possibly Forest.

  • Comment posted by The Outlaw, today at 21:53

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Emptyhad Seat Counter, today at 21:52

    Two part time pub teams who shouldn’t be anywhere near the PL.

    League two is their level.

    • Reply posted by Rian Brice, today at 22:01

      Rian Brice replied:
      Great post

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 21:52

    Who's going down then.

    Everton
    Luton
    Burnley
    Bournemouth
    Sheff Utd


    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 21:54

      Andrew replied:
      Wolves

  • Comment posted by Rian Brice, today at 21:48

    Tinpot teams, Burnley and Luton should be in League 1.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 21:52

      Andrew replied:
      What a jealous comment...🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Trinity, today at 21:47

    A good win for Burnley
    As can be seen the EPL is a very tough competition to get into.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 21:47

    Good win for Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Not sure Sean Dyche's Burnley could have won here because Sean Dyche's Everton were turned over by Luton. Seems Super Frank formerly of Frank Lampard's Everton could soon be heading up Frank Lampard's Rangers. Anyway good luck to Rob and the lads at Luton

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 3rd October 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City76011751218
2Tottenham7520178917
3Arsenal7520156917
4Liverpool7511167916
5Aston Villa75021811715
6Brighton75021914515
7West Ham74121310313
8Newcastle74031871112
9Crystal Palace732277011
10Man Utd7304711-49
11Chelsea72237618
12Nottm Forest7223810-28
13Fulham7223512-78
14Brentford7142101007
15Wolves7214813-57
16Everton7115612-64
17Luton7115614-84
18Burnley7115616-104
19Bournemouth7034515-103
20Sheff Utd7016519-141
View full Premier League table

