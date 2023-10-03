Match ends, Luton Town 1, Burnley 2.
Burnley grabbed their first Premier League victory of the season as they won in a dramatic finale at Luton Town.
The Clarets had only gained one point from a tough opening six games of the season and went ahead at Kenilworth Road when Lyle Foster produced a composed finish after fine work from Sander Berge in first-half stoppage time.
Luton substitute Elijah Adebayo equalised in the 84th minute, finishing after Reece Burke had headed on Tahith Chong's cross.
But Burnley retook the lead just 65 seconds later when Jacob Bruun Larsen cut in from the right and unleashed a stunning shot into the far top corner for what proved to be the winner.
Burnley's win means Bournemouth and Sheffield United are the only sides yet to win in the Premier League in 2023-24.
Vincent Kompany's team won the Championship last season, before Luton also earned promotion from the second tier by beating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.
Burnley up and running, but Luton left deflated
Luton came into this match after winning 2-1 at Everton on Saturday, but could not build on that victory as Burnley fought back from the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser to almost immediately score the decisive goal.
This match had originally been scheduled to take place in August but it had to be postponed as redevelopment work on Luton's Kenilworth Road stadium had not been completed.
The home fans nearly got to celebrate a bizarre goal in the opening 60 seconds when Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford saw his clearance charged down by Carlton Morris, only for the ball to go just wide.
The Clarets then had the better of the first half.
Foster rushed a shot when in a good position, Josh Cullen fired over from 15 yards and Zeki Amdouni had a header pushed over the crossbar by Thomas Kaminski.
Amdouni then shot over with only Kaminski to beat, before the visitors took a deserved lead in the second minute of injury time with Foster converting for his third goal of the season from Berge's through ball.
But Luton, a constant threat at set pieces, were much better after the restart as they piled on the pressure looking to earn only their second home point of the season.
The Hatters had an effort cleared off the line when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's cross was met by Jacob Brown's header but Cullen was well placed to superbly deny the hosts a goal.
Luton wanted a penalty after Morris went to ground, but, following a lengthy video assistant referee check, it was judged that Jordan Beyer had got a touch to the ball.
Rob Edwards' side did make the breakthrough with six minutes left, only for their hopes to be dashed soon afterwards as Burnley then held on to join Luton on four points after seven matches.
Player of the match
Bruun LarsenJacob Bruun Larsen
Luton Town
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameOgbeneAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number24Player nameKaminskiAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number9Player nameMorrisAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number11Player nameAdebayoAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number13Player nameNakambaAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number19Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number45Player nameDoughtyAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number4Player nameLockyerAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number15Player nameMengiAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number14Player nameChongAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number29Player nameBellAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number12Player nameKaboréAverage rating
4.65
- Squad number16Player nameBurkeAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number17Player nameMpanzuAverage rating
4.46
Burnley
Avg
- Squad number34Player nameBruun LarsenAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number17Player nameFosterAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number8Player nameBrownhillAverage rating
8.09
- Squad number24Player nameCullenAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number16Player nameBergeAverage rating
8.01
- Squad number5Player nameBeyerAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number25Player nameAmdouniAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number30Player nameKoleoshoAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number28Player nameAl DakhilAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number14Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number9Player nameRodríguezAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number21Player nameA RamseyAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number44Player nameDelcroixAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number1Player nameTraffordAverage rating
7.10
Line-ups
Luton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Kaminski
- 15Mengi
- 4Lockyer
- 29BellSubstituted forBurkeat 21'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 12KaboréSubstituted forAdebayoat 62'minutes
- 17Mpanzu
- 13NakambaBooked at 90mins
- 45Doughty
- 19BrownBooked at 36minsSubstituted forChongat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Ogbene
- 9Morris
Substitutes
- 5Andersen
- 8Berry
- 10Woodrow
- 11Adebayo
- 14Chong
- 16Burke
- 23Krul
- 26Giles
- 38Johnson
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Trafford
- 14RobertsBooked at 66mins
- 28Al Dakhil
- 5Beyer
- 3TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 16Berge
- 24Cullen
- 8Brownhill
- 30KoleoshoSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 75'minutes
- 17FosterSubstituted forRodríguezat 80'minutes
- 25AmdouniSubstituted forA Ramseyat 74'minutesSubstituted forDelcroixat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cork
- 9Rodríguez
- 21A Ramsey
- 22da Silva
- 31Trésor
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 44Delcroix
- 47Odobert
- 49Muric
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 10,918
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Burnley 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.
Booking
Charlie Taylor (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Hannes Delcroix replaces Aaron Ramsey.
Booking
Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Tahith Chong (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sander Berge.
Post update
Offside, Luton Town. Carlton Morris tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Burnley 2. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts.
Goal!
Goal! Luton Town 1, Burnley 1. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Burke with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodríguez replaces Lyle Foster because of an injury.
