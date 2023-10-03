Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Burnley's Lyle Foster has had goal involvements in his past four games in the Premier League (three goals, one assist)

Burnley grabbed their first Premier League victory of the season as they won in a dramatic finale at Luton Town.

The Clarets had only gained one point from a tough opening six games of the season and went ahead at Kenilworth Road when Lyle Foster produced a composed finish after fine work from Sander Berge in first-half stoppage time.

Luton substitute Elijah Adebayo equalised in the 84th minute, finishing after Reece Burke had headed on Tahith Chong's cross.

But Burnley retook the lead just 65 seconds later when Jacob Bruun Larsen cut in from the right and unleashed a stunning shot into the far top corner for what proved to be the winner.

Burnley's win means Bournemouth and Sheffield United are the only sides yet to win in the Premier League in 2023-24.

Vincent Kompany's team won the Championship last season, before Luton also earned promotion from the second tier by beating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

Burnley up and running, but Luton left deflated

Luton came into this match after winning 2-1 at Everton on Saturday, but could not build on that victory as Burnley fought back from the disappointment of conceding a late equaliser to almost immediately score the decisive goal.

This match had originally been scheduled to take place in August but it had to be postponed as redevelopment work on Luton's Kenilworth Road stadium had not been completed.

The home fans nearly got to celebrate a bizarre goal in the opening 60 seconds when Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford saw his clearance charged down by Carlton Morris, only for the ball to go just wide.

The Clarets then had the better of the first half.

Foster rushed a shot when in a good position, Josh Cullen fired over from 15 yards and Zeki Amdouni had a header pushed over the crossbar by Thomas Kaminski.

Amdouni then shot over with only Kaminski to beat, before the visitors took a deserved lead in the second minute of injury time with Foster converting for his third goal of the season from Berge's through ball.

But Luton, a constant threat at set pieces, were much better after the restart as they piled on the pressure looking to earn only their second home point of the season.

The Hatters had an effort cleared off the line when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu's cross was met by Jacob Brown's header but Cullen was well placed to superbly deny the hosts a goal.

Luton wanted a penalty after Morris went to ground, but, following a lengthy video assistant referee check, it was judged that Jordan Beyer had got a touch to the ball.

Rob Edwards' side did make the breakthrough with six minutes left, only for their hopes to be dashed soon afterwards as Burnley then held on to join Luton on four points after seven matches.

Player of the match Bruun Larsen Jacob Bruun Larsen with an average of 8.50 Luton Luton Town Luton Town

Burnley Burnley Burnley Luton Town Avg Squad number 7 Player name Ogbene Average rating 6.15 Squad number 24 Player name Kaminski Average rating 5.68 Squad number 9 Player name Morris Average rating 5.68 Squad number 11 Player name Adebayo Average rating 5.36 Squad number 13 Player name Nakamba Average rating 5.30 Squad number 19 Player name Brown Average rating 5.24 Squad number 45 Player name Doughty Average rating 5.22 Squad number 4 Player name Lockyer Average rating 5.01 Squad number 15 Player name Mengi Average rating 4.98 Squad number 14 Player name Chong Average rating 4.90 Squad number 29 Player name Bell Average rating 4.84 Squad number 12 Player name Kaboré Average rating 4.65 Squad number 16 Player name Burke Average rating 4.60 Squad number 17 Player name Mpanzu Average rating 4.46 Burnley Avg Squad number 34 Player name Bruun Larsen Average rating 8.50 Squad number 17 Player name Foster Average rating 8.25 Squad number 8 Player name Brownhill Average rating 8.09 Squad number 24 Player name Cullen Average rating 8.07 Squad number 16 Player name Berge Average rating 8.01 Squad number 5 Player name Beyer Average rating 7.94 Squad number 3 Player name Taylor Average rating 7.81 Squad number 25 Player name Amdouni Average rating 7.74 Squad number 30 Player name Koleosho Average rating 7.73 Squad number 28 Player name Al Dakhil Average rating 7.52 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.48 Squad number 9 Player name Rodríguez Average rating 7.22 Squad number 21 Player name A Ramsey Average rating 7.22 Squad number 44 Player name Delcroix Average rating 7.16 Squad number 1 Player name Trafford Average rating 7.10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Luton Formation 3-4-2-1 24 Kaminski 15 Mengi 4 Lockyer 29 Bell 12 Kaboré 17 Mpanzu 13 Nakamba 45 Doughty 19 Brown 7 Ogbene 9 Morris 24 Kaminski

15 Mengi

4 Lockyer

29 Bell Substituted for Burke at 21' minutes Booked at 59mins

12 Kaboré Substituted for Adebayo at 62' minutes

17 Mpanzu

13 Nakamba Booked at 90mins

45 Doughty

19 Brown Booked at 36mins Substituted for Chong at 69' minutes Booked at 90mins

7 Ogbene

9 Morris Substitutes 5 Andersen

8 Berry

10 Woodrow

11 Adebayo

14 Chong

16 Burke

23 Krul

26 Giles

38 Johnson Burnley Formation 4-3-3 1 Trafford 14 Roberts 28 Al Dakhil 5 Beyer 3 Taylor 16 Berge 24 Cullen 8 Brownhill 30 Koleosho 17 Foster 25 Amdouni 1 Trafford

14 Roberts Booked at 66mins

28 Al Dakhil

5 Beyer

3 Taylor Booked at 90mins

16 Berge

24 Cullen

8 Brownhill

30 Koleosho Substituted for Bruun Larsen at 75' minutes

17 Foster Substituted for Rodríguez at 80' minutes

25 Amdouni Substituted for A Ramsey at 74' minutes Substituted for Delcroix at 90+4' minutes Substitutes 4 Cork

9 Rodríguez

21 A Ramsey

22 da Silva

31 Trésor

34 Bruun Larsen

44 Delcroix

47 Odobert

49 Muric Referee: Peter Bankes Attendance: 10,918 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Luton Town 1, Burnley 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Luton Town 1, Burnley 2. Post update Attempt missed. Tom Lockyer (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil. Booking Charlie Taylor (Burnley) is shown the yellow card. Post update Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley). Post update Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Hannes Delcroix replaces Aaron Ramsey. Booking Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card. Booking Tahith Chong (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card. Post update Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Carlton Morris (Luton Town). Post update Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Post update Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie Doughty with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Sander Berge. Post update Offside, Luton Town. Carlton Morris tries a through ball, but Elijah Adebayo is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Luton Town 1, Burnley 2. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Connor Roberts. goal Goal! Goal! Luton Town 1, Burnley 1. Elijah Adebayo (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Burke with a headed pass. Post update Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Burnley. Jay Rodríguez replaces Lyle Foster because of an injury. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team