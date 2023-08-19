Tranmere Rovers v Salford City

TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00SalfordSalford City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gillingham
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|9
|2
|Barrow
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|3
|Crawley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|4
|MK Dons
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|6
|5
|Mansfield
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|4
|3
|5
|6
|Crewe
|3
|1
|2
|0
|8
|6
|2
|5
|7
|Wimbledon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Accrington
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|9
|Grimsby
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|10
|Swindon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|11
|Wrexham
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|4
|12
|Salford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|13
|Bradford
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|14
|Morecambe
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|15
|Notts County
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|16
|Sutton United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|4
|2
|3
|17
|Tranmere
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|3
|18
|Newport
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|3
|19
|Walsall
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|20
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|21
|Harrogate
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|22
|Stockport
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|23
|Doncaster
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
|24
|Colchester
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
