Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Lincoln City

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Lincoln City 1.
Ethan Hamilton scored the winner to help Lincoln to a 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury in League One.
The recent signing from Accrington struck his first goal for the club to stretch the Imps' unbeaten league run to three games.
The hosts went close on the half-hour mark when Jordan Shipley drove a low cross into the heart of the box, which Ryan Bowman met but turned wide.
Shrewsbury had another chance two minutes later when Dan Udoh played a creative ball over the top to Taylor Perry.
The young midfielder darted into the box but Lukas Jensen blocked his close-range effort.
The Imps went close in the 55th minute when the ball landed at the feet of Hamilton on the edge of the box but Marko Marosi parried his effort away.
Shrewsbury responded a minute later from a corner, which reached Chey Dunkley in the middle of the box. The Shrews skipper's header looked destined for the top corner but Jensen managed to get a hand to it.
The visitors took the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when Hamilton found the bottom corner from inside the box.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Feeney
- 22Dunkley
- 4AndersonBooked at 78mins
- 7Winchester
- 14Perry
- 20BaylissSubstituted forWattsat 88'minutes
- 42KennehSubstituted forSobowaleat 82'minutes
- 26ShipleyBooked at 19mins
- 9Bowman
- 11Udoh
Substitutes
- 3Benning
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Sobowale
- 17Bennett
- 19Hernes
- 33Flanagan
- 37Watts
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1JensenBooked at 88mins
- 15O'ConnorBooked at 31mins
- 5Jackson
- 23RoughanBooked at 40mins
- 2SørensenBooked at 49mins
- 11HamiltonSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutes
- 6Erhahon
- 16Burroughs
- 7Hackett-Fairchild
- 14MândroiuSubstituted forBishopat 60'minutes
- 19WalkerSubstituted forHouseat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 8Smith
- 10Bishop
- 12Wright
- 17Duffy
- 18House
- 25Mitchell
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 5,602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 0, Lincoln City 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Morgan Feeney (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Perry.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Harvey Watts replaces Tom Bayliss.
Booking
Lukas Jensen (Lincoln City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Adam Jackson.
Post update
Offside, Lincoln City. Teddy Bishop tries a through ball, but Ben House is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tunmise Sobowale replaces Nohan Kenneh.
Substitution
Substitution, Lincoln City. Alistair Smith replaces Ethan Hamilton.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 0, Lincoln City 1. Ethan Hamilton (Lincoln City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lasse Sørensen following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
Booking
Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Sørensen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Joe Anderson (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Jack Burroughs (Lincoln City).
