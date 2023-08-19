Shrewsbury Town 0-1 Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Ethan Hamilton scored the winner to help Lincoln to a 1-0 victory at Shrewsbury in League One.

The recent signing from Accrington struck his first goal for the club to stretch the Imps' unbeaten league run to three games.

The hosts went close on the half-hour mark when Jordan Shipley drove a low cross into the heart of the box, which Ryan Bowman met but turned wide.

Shrewsbury had another chance two minutes later when Dan Udoh played a creative ball over the top to Taylor Perry.

The young midfielder darted into the box but Lukas Jensen blocked his close-range effort.

The Imps went close in the 55th minute when the ball landed at the feet of Hamilton on the edge of the box but Marko Marosi parried his effort away.

Shrewsbury responded a minute later from a corner, which reached Chey Dunkley in the middle of the box. The Shrews skipper's header looked destined for the top corner but Jensen managed to get a hand to it.

The visitors took the lead with just over 10 minutes remaining when Hamilton found the bottom corner from inside the box.

Match report supplied by PA Media.