League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers12:30WiganWigan Athletic
Venue: Toughsheet Community Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 3Iredale
  • 8Sheehan
  • 12Dacres-Cogley
  • 16Morley
  • 22Dempsey
  • 27Williams
  • 11Nlundulu
  • 14Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 4Thomason
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 9Bödvarsson
  • 15Forrester
  • 19Maghoma
  • 26Ashworth
  • 35Jerome

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tickle
  • 7Clare
  • 6Hughes
  • 2Watts
  • 3Pearce
  • 8Smith
  • 26Adeeko
  • 11Humphrys
  • 19Lang
  • 20McManaman
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 4Morrison
  • 12Amos
  • 14Jones
  • 21Smith
  • 22Sze
  • 24Balagizi
  • 28Magennis
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report to follow.

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • DerbyDerby County15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • ReadingReading15:00StevenageStevenage
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00BurtonBurton Albion

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton33009189
2Peterborough33005149
3Stevenage33005149
4Portsmouth32106157
5Cambridge32015236
6Oxford Utd32013306
7Shrewsbury32013306
8Blackpool31202025
9Bristol Rovers31204315
10Barnsley31119454
11Exeter31113124
12Lincoln City31115504
13Port Vale311117-64
14Derby31025413
15Charlton310223-13
16Wycombe310238-53
17Carlisle302123-12
18Reading310212-12
19Northampton301235-21
20Fleetwood301226-41
21Cheltenham300305-50
22Leyton Orient300328-60
23Burton300317-60
24Wigan3210532-1
