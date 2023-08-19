Close menu
Championship
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle12:30SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Hazard
  • 8Edwards
  • 6Scarr
  • 17Gibson
  • 29Kesler-Hayden
  • 28Cundle
  • 4Houghton
  • 18Azaz
  • 10Whittaker
  • 9Hardie
  • 2Mumba

Substitutes

  • 5Pleguezuelo
  • 7Butcher
  • 11Wright
  • 14Miller
  • 16Warrington
  • 19Wright
  • 20Randell
  • 23Waine
  • 25Burton

Southampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 35Bednarek
  • 5Stephens
  • 3Manning
  • 24Charles
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 11Tella
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 23Edozie
  • 10Adams

Substitutes

  • 7Aribo
  • 13Lumley
  • 14Bree
  • 15Perraud
  • 18Mara
  • 25Lyanco
  • 27Amo-Ameyaw
  • 32Doyle
  • 34Ballard
Referee:
David Webb

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle12:30SouthamptonSouthampton
  • BlackburnBlackburn Rovers15:00HullHull City
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • LeicesterLeicester City15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • StokeStoke City15:00WatfordWatford
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00CoventryCoventry City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich22004136
2Leicester22003126
3Watford21104044
4Plymouth21103124
5Norwich21106514
6Southampton21106514
7Blackburn21104314
8Preston21103214
9Birmingham21102114
10Bristol City21102114
11West Brom31115504
12Coventry21014223
13Hull21015413
14Stoke21014313
15Millwall21011103
16QPR210125-33
17Leeds302134-12
18Cardiff201134-11
19Swansea201134-11
20Rotherham201136-31
21Sunderland200224-20
22Sheff Wed200236-30
23Huddersfield200214-30
24Middlesbrough200204-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport