Plymouth Argyle v Southampton

PlymouthPlymouth Argyle12:30SouthamptonSouthampton
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Hazard
- 8Edwards
- 6Scarr
- 17Gibson
- 29Kesler-Hayden
- 28Cundle
- 4Houghton
- 18Azaz
- 10Whittaker
- 9Hardie
- 2Mumba
Substitutes
- 5Pleguezuelo
- 7Butcher
- 11Wright
- 14Miller
- 16Warrington
- 19Wright
- 20Randell
- 23Waine
- 25Burton
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 35Bednarek
- 5Stephens
- 3Manning
- 24Charles
- 17S Armstrong
- 11Tella
- 9A Armstrong
- 23Edozie
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 7Aribo
- 13Lumley
- 14Bree
- 15Perraud
- 18Mara
- 25Lyanco
- 27Amo-Ameyaw
- 32Doyle
- 34Ballard
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.