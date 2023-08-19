Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 13O'Nien
  • 3Cirkin
  • 24Neil
  • 39Ekwah
  • 10Roberts
  • 7Bellingham
  • 20Clarke
  • 46Dack

Substitutes

  • 2Huggins
  • 6Batth
  • 9Silva Semedo
  • 11Gooch
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 21Pritchard
  • 25Triantis
  • 30Bishop

Rotherham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Lembikisa
  • 24Humphreys
  • 6Blackett
  • 3Bramall
  • 22Odoffin
  • 7Ribeiro Dias
  • 18Rathbone
  • 11Green
  • 10Hugill
  • 27Tiéhi

Substitutes

  • 5McCart
  • 9Eaves
  • 15Bola
  • 19Kayode
  • 23Morrison
  • 26Phillips
  • 35McGuckin
  • 41Ayres
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich22004136
2Leicester22003126
3Plymouth31204225
4Southampton31207615
5Watford21104044
6Norwich21106514
7Blackburn21104314
8Preston21103214
9Birmingham21102114
10Bristol City21102114
11West Brom31115504
12Coventry21014223
13Hull21015413
14Stoke21014313
15Millwall21011103
16QPR210125-33
17Leeds302134-12
18Cardiff201134-11
19Swansea201134-11
20Rotherham201136-31
21Sunderland200224-20
22Sheff Wed200236-30
23Huddersfield200214-30
24Middlesbrough200204-40
View full Championship table

