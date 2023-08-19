Sunderland v Rotherham United

SunderlandSunderland15:00RotherhamRotherham United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|2
|Leicester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Plymouth
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Southampton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|1
|5
|5
|Watford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|6
|Norwich
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|4
|7
|Blackburn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|Preston
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Bristol City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|11
|West Brom
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|12
|Coventry
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|3
|13
|Hull
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|14
|Stoke
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|15
|Millwall
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|16
|QPR
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|17
|Leeds
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|18
|Cardiff
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|19
|Swansea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|20
|Rotherham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|21
|Sunderland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|22
|Sheff Wed
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|0
|23
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|24
|Middlesbrough
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
