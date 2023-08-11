Close menu

Kevin De Bruyne: Man City midfielder 'out for a while' with hamstring injury

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Turf Moor

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne lasted only 23 minutes in the opening game of the new season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne "will be out for a while" after suffering a hamstring injury against Burnley, says manager Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne hobbled off after 23 minutes in the opening game of the season on Friday, which Treble-winners City won comfortably 3-0.

The Belgium international lasted 36 minutes of the Champions League final win over Inter Milan in June.

"He was injured again unfortunately," Guardiola told BBC Match of the Day.

"It is the same place and position as the Champions League [final] and he will be out for a while."

De Bruyne scored 10 goals and provided 31 assists as City claimed the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

He said earlier this month he had been playing through the pain with a hamstring injury for the final two months of the campaign.

The 32-year-old played for half an hour in last weekend's Community Shield, but missed a penalty in the shootout as Arsenal lifted the trophy.

But he broke down again at Burnley and was replaced by summer signing Mateo Kovacic, who made his City debut.

"He recovered well [after going off injured in the Champions League final] but now we've lost him again," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "It's time to reflect, to talk to the doctors about what happened with him.

"He has to relax and recover and come back. He was feeling really good and playing really good in the first minutes, but unfortunately now he's injured again."

When asked whether he should have avoided taking a chance on starting De Bruyne at Turf Moor, Guardiola said: "Maybe. But what happened in 15 minutes can happen after 60, 65 or 70 minutes when the fatigue comes."

Erling Haaland scored twice and Rodri added a goal in the second half as the Clarets suffered a disappointing return to the top flight.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany added: "I hope he is going to be fine. What a player he is."

  • Comment posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 23:19

    It's time city were planning his successor as KDB has been injury prone for several seasons and his impact when fit is immense. That said, he is one of a very few players who can be classed as irreplaceable.

    Kovacic isn't anywhere near his standard or a direct replacement, but then who is?

    Some major work needed in midfield for the seasons ahead

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 23:18

    He's had an injury since the Champions League final. So why did Pep play him in a game that Citeh could have won with reserves?

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 23:15

    Will be his last season in the Premier league. Saudis will have him

    • Reply posted by kinkladzes left peg, today at 23:20

      kinkladzes left peg replied:
      They can sign him but city need 90m minimum for a player of that standing

  • Comment posted by Deano, today at 23:14

    Might stop Manchester City being so dominant for a few months. Every cloud..

    • Reply posted by Half Full, today at 23:15

      Half Full replied:
      Narj.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 23:12

    Absolutely idiotic for Pep to play him against Burnley. They could have beaten them with a youth team and now have to be without a world class midfielder .

    • Reply posted by Half Full, today at 23:16

      Half Full replied:
      Captain hindsight though innit.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 23:10

    Shame for a great player, he's getting on a bit so these kind of injuries may start to become more frequent with him now.

    • Reply posted by Half Full, today at 23:14

      Half Full replied:
      It has been frequent mate.

