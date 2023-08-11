Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Fred has been at Manchester United since 2018

Manchester United midfielder Fred will fly out for his medical with Turkish side Fenerbahce on Saturday.

An agreement has been reached in principle for the midfielder, who moved to United from Shakhtar Donetsk for £47m in 2018.

It is understood United will receive 10m euros (£8.62m) for the 30-year-old, with an additional 5m euros (£4.31m) in potential add-on payments.

The deal is subject to personal terms and international clearance.

The Brazil international, 30, has been told that he is unlikely to play a significant role in United manager Erik ten Hag's squad this season.

Fenerbahce's Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Premier League side Fulham were among other clubs to have expressed an interest in the player.

Fred's contract at Old Trafford is scheduled to expire next summer.

He made 56 appearances for United last season and scored six goals as he helped Ten Hag's side finish third in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.

Overall, he has played 139 times for the club in the top flight, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in that time.