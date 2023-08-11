Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Joel Bagan made his league debut against Bournemouth in October 2020

Cardiff City defender Joel Bagan has joined Belgian outfit SV Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan.

Bagan, 21, signed a new three year deal with the Bluebirds earlier this summer before joining the Belgian Challenger Pro League side on loan.

The Ireland Under-21 international was a late substitute in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

Bagan joined Cardiff from Southampton in 2018 and has made 34 Championship appearances for the Bluebirds.

Earlier this week new Cardiff boss Erol Bulut, who has signed six players and is looking to add more recruits in the summer window, warned some players they would be leaving the club.

Bulut said: "I spoke with three or four players. Those three or four players know about the situation.

"Also, those players they know the situation. In the coming days, they will go on loan or permanently. Some outgoings are close."