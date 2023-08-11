Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ceri Holland played youth football at Manchester City before opting to attend college in Kansas

Liverpool midfielder Ceri Holland has signed a new two-year contract to keep her with the Merseyside club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Holland, 25, has been a regular feature in the Liverpool team since arriving in 2021, scoring five times last season.

The Wales international was voted Players' Player of the Year last season after an impressive campaign.

"I'm really excited to continue my journey here, it's been fantastic," said Holland.

"To continue my journey here and to be a part of the project for the next two years is fantastic.

"It just feels like home here. Since I arrived, I've absolutely loved it.

"I think we're starting something very, very exciting and to continue that journey through into the training facility and everything that's being put into the club now in terms of investment, I think is really exciting."

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said: "Ceri's progression last year was fantastic.

"When she came back in last year it was as if everything clicked into place and I felt, especially in the second half of the season, she was absolutely outstanding.

"She deserves this new contract and she's definitely a key part of our plans going forward."