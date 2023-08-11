Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Helen Ward scored 44 goals in 105 games for Wales having made her debut back in September 2008

Helen Ward has been appointed General Manager of Watford Women following her retirement from playing.

Ward, 37, began her playing career with the Hornets and made her senior debut for the club back in 2001.

The striker is Wales' all-time leading goalscorer, and returned to the Hornets to finish her playing career.

"As soon as the opportunity presented itself I thought, 'What better way than the General Manager job to stay involved?'" said Ward.

"It's been interesting so far. It's a very different perspective to playing but everyone knows how much I care about the team and the club, and the success that I'd like for the women's team.

"Hopefully in this position I can have a maybe even bigger impact than I had on the pitch."

Watford sealed promotion to the Barclays Women's Championship last season, beating Nottingham in the play-off final in Milton Keynes.

In total, Ward scored 161 goals for the Hornets and the striker has been depicted in a mural at Vicarage Road which includes other well-known associates of the club Luther Blissett, Elton John and Graham Taylor.