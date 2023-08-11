Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

It feels like it was never away, doesn't it? After a drama-filled opening weekend, matchday two of the new Scottish Premiership season is upon us.

Catch up with the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

All matches kick-off on Saturday at 15:00 BST unless stated.

Rangers v Livingston

Rangers will be without one or two players with bumps and bruises. Ridvan Yilmaz, Ben Davies and Tom Lawrence missed the Champions League win over Servette.

Livingston have doubts over Kurtis Guthrie (knock), Scott Pittman (ribs) and Bruce Anderson (head), while new signing Samson Lawal is unavailable for selection.

Did you know? Livingston have never won in 22 previous visits to Ibrox in all competitions, the most Rangers have faced a side in competitive matches at home without ever losing.

Ross County v St Johnstone

Defender Ryan Leak comes into the Ross County squad after joining from Salford. Ben Purrington and Jordy Hiwula are close to returning, while Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out with long-term knee injuries. Matthew Wright has joined Elgin on loan.

St Johnstone will include Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards in their squad after making a loan signing in the wake of back-up goalkeeper Ross Sinclair's broken arm.

Callum Booth (back), Nicky Clark, Chris Kane (both ankle), Ali Crawford (calf), Cammy MacPherson (foot) and James Brown (calf) are all out, while Drey Wright (calf) is also likely to remain sidelined.

Did you know? St Johnstone have only lost one of their last 12 Premiership games away to Ross County, going down 3-1 in February 2022.

St Mirren v Dundee

St Mirren striker Mikael Mandron has returned to training after pulling out of last week's win over Hibernian with a back injury in the warm-up.

Dundee will be without Antonio Portales after the defender suffered a knee injury against Motherwell. Aaron Donnelly faces about a month out with ankle ligament damage. Tyler French and Charlie Reilly are getting closer to fitness.

Did you know? St Mirren have only won one of their last eight Premiership home games against promoted clubs, although that was a 2-0 win over Dundee in May 2022.

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun, 12:00 BST)

Aberdeen defender Rhys Williams (back) remains out, while fellow centre-back Angus MacDonald is about a week away from training after a knee problem. The Dons signed New Zealand defender James McGarry on Friday.

Celtic have lost striker Oh Hyeon-gyu for up to six weeks with a calf problem. The reigning champions are still without Alistair Johnson and Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back) and Marco Tilio, who arrived at the club with an injury.

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in 13 league visits to Aberdeen since a 2-1 loss in February 2016, their longest run without a Premiership defeat at Pittodrie.

Hearts v Kilmarnock (Sun, 15:00 BST)

Recent Hearts signings Kyosuke Tagawa, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kenneth Vargas could make their debuts.

Barrie McKay (ankle), Craig Gordon (broken leg) and Craig Halkett (knee) are out injured, while Alex Cochrane serves the second of a three-game league suspension.

Rory McKenzie, Kyle Vassell and Liam Donnelly played in a closed-doors friendly on Tuesday and are pushing for involvement for Kilmarnock. Joe Wright returns to full training next week.

Did you know? Hearts have won just one of their last seven Premiership meetings with Kilmarnock, although that was their most recent home game against the Ayrshire side in December 2022.

Motherwell v Hibernian (Sun, 15:00 BST)

On-loan Arsenal striker Mika Biereth is pushing for his Motherwell debut, but Jon Obika (hamstring) and Harry Paton are still doubts. Calum Butcher (foot) is a long-term absentee.

Hibernian will be without Rocky Bushiri as the defender completes a domestic suspension incurred at the end of last season. Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all out long term.

Did you know? After an opening-day draw with Dundee, Motherwell could remain unbeaten in their first two Premiership matches for the first time since 2012-13 under Stuart McCall.

