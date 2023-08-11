Last updated on .From the section European Football

Andriy Lunin looks set to replace Thibaut Courtois as Real Madrid's number one this season

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti says he will not be signing a new first-choice goalkeeper to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois, 31, is likely to miss most of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

Ancelotti said 24-year-old Ukrainian back-up Andriy Lunin was ready to step in for the Belgian.

"We have total confidence in Lunin who is a great goalkeeper," Ancelotti said.

"He's been very good during pre-season. He's talented and what he lacks is what all young players lack - experience, which he's going to gain day by day."

Courtois, who was named the best goalkeeper in the world at last year's Ballon d'Or awards, has won Spain's La Liga twice since joining Real in 2018.

He has made 230 appearances for Real, who play Athletic Bilbao in their first La Liga game of the season on Saturday.

Ancelotti indicated he may still look to bolster his goalkeeping options, but only to ensure he has the right quality in support of Lunin.

Former Chelsea and Everton manager Ancelotti also hinted England midfielder Jude Bellingham could play in a more advanced role for the Spanish giants than he did for previous club Borussia Dortmund.

"He excels at bursting into the box with and without the ball," Ancelotti said.

"He can get to the opponent's area early and being further forward in his position damages the opponent. He's an extraordinary player. He can play as an inside player, but he's very dangerous as a playmaker."