David Tutonda made 31 appearances in all competitions for Gillingham last season

Morecambe have signed former Gillingham defender David Tutonda on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Gills at the end of 2022-23 after making 54 league appearances in two seasons.

He could make his Shrimps debut against Notts County on Tuesday.

"This move has come at a really good time where I am ready to keep pushing and testing myself," he told the club website. external-link

