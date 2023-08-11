David Tutonda: Morecambe sign former Gillingham defender on one-year deal
Morecambe have signed former Gillingham defender David Tutonda on a one-year deal.
The 27-year-old was a free agent after being released by the Gills at the end of 2022-23 after making 54 league appearances in two seasons.
He could make his Shrimps debut against Notts County on Tuesday.
"This move has come at a really good time where I am ready to keep pushing and testing myself," he told the club website.
