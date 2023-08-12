Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kirsty McGuinness was the top scorer in Friday night's games with four for Cliftonville in their 14-0 win over Mid Ulster Ladies

Glentoran remain six points ahead at the top of the Women's Premiership after a goalscoring bonanza by the top three sides in Friday night's games.

Kerry Beattie and Emily Wilson both grabbed hat-tricks as the Glens beat Larne Women 10-0 at Ashfield.

Kirsty McGuinness scored four and Claire Shaw and Marissa Callaghan netted trebles as Cliftonville thumped Mid Ulster Ladies 14-0 in Cookstown.

Cora Chambers fired a hat-trick in Sion Swifts' 6-0 win over Lisburn Ladies.

Cliftonville stay second, ahead of Sion Swifts, with a far superior goal difference, and with one game in hand over the third-placed team.

Rachel Rogan was on target twice for the Glens, with Joely Andrews and Jenna McKearney the other scorers for the east Belfast outfit.

Cliftonville's list of goalscorers on a high-scoring night was completed by Toni-Leigh Finnegan (2), Louise McDaniel and Danielle Maxwell.

Kerry Brown notched a double for Sion Swifts at the Bluebell Stadium, with Naomi McLaughlin also finding the net.

Earlier in the week there were two goal away wins for Crusaders Strikers and Linfield Women over Derry City Women and Ballymena United respectively.

Mia Moore bagged both for the Blues - one in each half - while Rachel McLaren and Nicole Caldwell were on target for the Strikers.