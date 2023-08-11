Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leroy Millar and Bobby Burns in action during the first half of an entertaining game at the Oval

Champions Larne secured their first league win of the season by beating Glentoran 2-1 at the Oval on Friday.

Goals by Miceal Glynn and Andy Ryan had the visitors ahead, before Bobby Burns pulled one back for the homer side.

Coleraine made it two wins from two by seeing off Loughgall 2-1, Conor McKendry and Andrew Mitchell on target, with Andrew Hoey netting for the hosts.

First-half goals from Adam Lecky and Jarlath O'Rourke gave Crusaders a 2-1 win at 10-man Ballymena United.

Ballymena captain Colin Coates was sent-off in the second half for a rash challenge, with Ryan Waide pulling back a spectacular late consolation for Jim Ervin's side.

Entertaining encounter at Oval

At the Oval, Glentoran thought they had taken the lead on 39 minutes when Shay McCartan played a superb free-kick into the box which was nodded goal-wards by Jay Donnelly, but Aaron McCarey produced a superb clearance to deny the header.

Aidan Wilson was able to latch onto the rebound and his resulting strike beat McCarey and flew into the back of the net. However, he was judged to be offside, so the linemen's flag denied the Glens the lead.

A minute later, the visitors came close when Dylan Sloan paced into the box and past multiple Glentoran defenders, but his strong strike struck the crossbar with Aaron Wightman able to clear the danger before anyone in a red shirt could get to the rebound.

Glynn broke the deadlock after 49 minutes when he connected with a well-timed pass from Leroy Millar before he paced into the box, past Aaron Wightman, and unleashed a strike from inside the box, which flew into the back of the net.

The away side doubled their advantage when the Glens had three corners in quick succession. Tomas Cosgrove cleared the third with his clearance taking a few bounces, which last-man Wightman misjudged, before Ryan outpaced the defender and travelled into the box before he slotted home from a tight angle.

On 81 minutes the home side scored when Junior nodded the ball on for McCartan who cleverly headed the ball down for Bobby Burns who fired an unstoppable strike from the edge of the box.

The Glens had multiple chances in the final 10 minutes to score an equaliser but neither Burns or McCartan attempts were on target, to the relief of the travelling away fans.

Bannsiders on top

Coleraine edged to a second successive 2-1 win to start their campaign, despite a strong showing from home side Loughgall.

All the goals came in an exciting first half as Hoey fired the home side in front from close range after just two minutes.

McKendry levelled two minutes later, again from close range, and Mitchell made it 2-1 in the 25th minute.

The Bannsiders missed a glorious chance to make it 3-1 near the end when Berraat Turker saved Dean Jarvis's penalty and were nearly made to pay as Loughgall came close to equalising in the closing moments.

But Oran Kearney's men held out to sit on top of the Premiership at this early stage.

Crues off to winning start

Adam Lecky celebrates opening the scoring for Crusaders against Ballymena

Crusaders started with intensity and were rewarded in the 16th minute when Ben Kennedy's cross made its way to Lecky at the back post and the former Sky Blues frontman made no mistake from close range to give Stephen Baxter's side a deserved lead.

The north Belfast side doubled their lead on the 29th minute when Lecky crossed to the back post for Paul Heatley who did well to spot Jarlath O'Rourke unmarked in the six-yard area and the former Dungannon Swifts defender made no mistake to give Jim Ervin's side a mountain to climb.

Things went from bad to worse for the Sky Blues on the hour mark when former Crusaders captain Colin Coates was given a straight red for a late lunge on former team-mate Heatley that incensed the visitors' bench and gave referee Tim Marshall no choice but to issue the defender with a straight red.

Waide looked to have set-up a grandstand finish with a long-range strike in stoppage time but it was too little too late for the hosts.