Lewis Payne has been part of the Southampton academy since the age of nine

Newport County have signed Southampton defender Lewis Payne on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old joins the League Two outfit having made his senior debut for the Saints in last year's Carabao Cup.

Payne can play in a number of positions across the back but has most commonly played as a right-back.

"Lewis is a great utility player, he's adventurous and will open up that side of the pitch," said County manager Graham Coughlan.

"He'll give us some great options through his versatility and looking at him, he can play three or four positions.

"We of course are still searching and seeking that key striker, but if I can pick up and decorate the rest of the team along the way, that's what I'll do."