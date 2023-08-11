Close menu

West Ham: David Moyes says the club is closing on James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire deals

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments72

Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse
Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse played against each other in the Premier League last season

David Moyes says West Ham are close to signing England duo James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire.

The Hammers boss says Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse is having a medical, while Manchester United have accepted a £30m bid for defender Maguire.

Moyes also said Manchester City's offer for midfielder Lucas Paqueta was "not anywhere near" the club's valuation.

West Ham have already signed Mexico and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez for £35m.

"We've had an offer from Manchester City [for Paqueta] but at the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation," Moyes said on Friday.

"James Ward-Prowse is having a medical just now. We've agreed a fee but it's not right I speak about him as he's not yet our player.

"We've had a bid accepted from Manchester United [for Maguire], but while he's not our player I'm not in a position to discuss him really."

Meanwhile, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said England defender Maguire could still feature for his side in their opening Premier League game with Wolves on Monday, despite accepting the Hammers' offer.

Asked if Maguire was available for selection on Monday, Ten Hag said: "Of course."

West Ham begin their top flight campaign at Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 BST).

  Comment posted by wallydog, today at 15:47

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 15:46

    Shame if Paquetta goes. When I watched him last season, couldn't help feeling most of the West Ham team weren't on the same wavelength as him. I dare say Haaland would be 🙄

  • Comment posted by Big Mal, today at 15:44

    Decent signings that should keep West Ham out of relegation trouble this season but they still need a goal scorer

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 15:43

    I want to make a comment about an article we aren't allowed to comment on, re MG. Can I also start a group called "People against trial by social media". He wasn't convicted of anything. He has effectively been suspended from football for 18 months. Why extra punishment? He'll make any club money only if he gets back to the required level again, why should he not be allowed to resume his career?

    • Reply posted by 6060 842, today at 15:48

      6060 842 replied:
      Because you don't need to be guilty of anything nowadays to be guilty in the view of the 'Moral Outraged'.

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 15:40

    Can I drive Maguire to East London myself?

    Reply posted by Get the miles in, today at 15:44

You might need to.

      Get the miles in replied:
      You might need to.

  • Comment posted by Get the miles in, today at 15:39

    Fifty notes and a case of lager would have been enough for the overpaid, over rated dud.
    Money for old rope.

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 15:37

    Ward Prowse genius buy. Maguire? Maybe he couldn't handle playing for a big club. West Ham is perfect for him on that basis.

  • Comment posted by karn9evil, today at 15:34

    With minnows like Bournemouth shelling out £25 million on an U19 player with no experience of the top division Maguire and WP look cheap.

    • Reply posted by Big Mal, today at 15:45

      Big Mal replied:
      Except Scott is quality and young. Ward-Prowse is nearly 29 and a big club has never been interested in him and Maguire is …… well he’s Maguire

  • Comment posted by RollinsHouse, today at 15:31

    Moyes: speaks about player then says " I can't speak about that player"

    Fool

    • Reply posted by ScubaPuffin, today at 15:41

      ScubaPuffin replied:
      The point is he's refusing to speculate and shows respect to other clubs and managers. He literally just gives a fact, which is that they've had an offer accepted. That's hardly speaking about the player, is it

  • Comment posted by Theres always this season, today at 15:31

    Maguire to have an outstanding season at Wet Ham, will be their player of the year and Man Utd will launch a record bid to buy him back next season a la Pogba

    Reply posted by Theres always this season, today at 15:42

*West Ham

      Theres always this season replied:

*West Ham
      *West Ham

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 15:30

    Smart business by West Ham, both underrated and thus undervalued.

  • Comment posted by Just to say, today at 15:27

    Could be developing a useful squad although not sure if Moyes would ever know how to take full advantage of the talent available. And there's always the spare man in the crowd to nobble one of the opposition players when necessary.

  • Comment posted by jsonne, today at 15:25

    Is this comment section nothing but WH fans? Everyone is way too happy to see Maguire moving to WH... Two days ago it was 1000 comments telling everyone how awful he's been for club and country the last 3 years.

    Now all of a sudden he's a quality signing lol

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 15:21

    The usual article timelines from BBC:
    1. Buying club interested
    2. Where did it go wrong for the player
    3. Bid lodged
    4. Bid accepted
    5. Deal imminent
    6. Deal done
    Plus a HYS on each

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 15:32

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Nobody can complain that the BBC doesn't keep everybody in the loop from start to end, whether they want to or not. 😉

  • Comment posted by Dutchman, today at 15:17

    By making the bid for Paquetá public, Abu Dhabi City are indulging in a modern version of 'tapping up'. Telling his agent that he'll get shed loads of money and then paying whatever West Ham want virtually guarantees the move. The Gulf dictators can get any player they want because of their bottomless pit of oil money, making the UEFA and Premier League 'Financial Fair Play' rules utterly useless.

    • Reply posted by this isnt football, today at 15:30

      this isnt football replied:
      Man City didn’t make public - West Ham did to try and get as much as poss….fair play to them….

      City spend what they earn….they make millions off their academy - like 10’s of millions…..every year…..

      And they’ll get pacqueta - and probably shift Phillips so the actual spend is even less….

      Well run club from what I see…..

      Hate and jealousy changes opinions.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 15:15

    Getting James Ward-Prowse is a smart move by West Ham, likewise if Maguire can perform like he does for England then that too will be a good signing.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:41

      margaret replied:
      Bargain basement signings that no one else would touch.

  • Comment posted by Andy_Spain, today at 15:12

    Good signings if they happen, but the Hammers would be crazy to let Paqueta go now - no matter what the price.

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 15:11

    Why can't Man City agree a deal with the club before agreeing terms with Paqueta? Extreme tapping up. Of course he is going to accept the millions on offer.

    • Reply posted by rsvp, today at 15:17

      rsvp replied:
      WH should hold him to his contract- 4 years still to go.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 15:11

    Maguire - great deal for both player and club.
    Ward-Prowse - great deal for club, but player could do better.
    I'll be adding both to my FPL team!

    • Reply posted by rsvp, today at 15:16

      rsvp replied:
      WP not better than Maddison or Mount. And he will do better at WH.

  • Comment posted by Lighthouseman, today at 15:10

    I am in no rush to see players arrive quickly to satisfy the whinging minority. A few good sensible deals prior to the window closing. Plus, a bit of consistency with results within the first ten games. Suits me.

    • Reply posted by PWebb, today at 15:23

      PWebb replied:
      Won't be a run of consistency the first month or so because of the late signings

