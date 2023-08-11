Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Jensen Weir made 51 appearances last season for Morecambe, as they were relegated from League One

Blackpool have signed midfielder Jensen Weir from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old began his career with Wigan Athletic and made his senior debut for the club at the age of 15, making him their youngest ever player.

He went on to join the Seagulls in 2020 and spent last season on loan at Morecambe, scoring 11 goals.

"Having spoken to the head coach here I can tell we are aligned in how we like football to be played," he said.

"I'm hoping I can perform and contribute to the team as much as possible this season, and we can have a successful campaign."

