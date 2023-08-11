Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Modou Faal made his Championship debut for West Bromwich Albion as an 89th-minute substitute in their 2-1 home defeat by Sunderland on 23 April

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Modou Faal on a season-long loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-year-old came through Albion's academy and has made two senior appearances - his Championship debut coming against Sunderland in April.

He has previously had spells on loan outside the EFL, with Hereford in 2022 and AFC Fylde last season.

"I just couldn't wait to get the deal over the line as soon as I found out they were interested," Faal said. external-link

"It's a great club and one I want to be a part of. I spoke to the gaffer and everything he said to me caught my eye and was what I was interested in.

"I can't wait to get started and get going."

