Macauley Bonne is Gillingham's seventh signing of the summer transfer window

League Two club Gillingham have signed striker Macauley Bonne on a free transfer following his departure from Charlton Athletic earlier this summer.

The 27-year-old scored two goals in 16 appearances for the Addicks after joining from QPR in January.

Bonne has previously had stints at Colchester United and Leyton Orient and has spent time on loan at Lincoln City, Woking and Ipswich Town.

The Gills have not disclosed the length of his contract with the club.

