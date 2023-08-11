Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Carlos Corberan served a one-match touchline ban for his red card at Blackburn last Saturday

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has promised to improve his touchline behaviour after being charged by the Football Association for improper conduct.

Corberan was sent off by referee Dean Whitestone in Albion's 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on the opening day after receiving two yellow cards.

Subsequently the Spaniard had to serve a one-game touchline ban.

"I will do my best to control myself and follow the rules," he said.

"But we need to understand what the EFL is trying to create [in terms of the rules]."

Corberan will be back on the touchline for West Brom's opening home game of the season against Swansea City on Saturday (15:00 BST), having been in the stands for his side's midweek Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City.

But the former Huddersfield Town boss is concerned that there is too big a grey area over what behaviour is, or is not, allowed for the new season.

He told BBC WM: "It's a little bit open and generic the behaviour that is allowed.

"There are things we're going to learn unfortunately from our mistakes, because we have not got clarification."