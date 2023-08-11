Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Ollie Palmer made 50 appearances for AFC Wimbledon before Wrexham paid £300,000 in January 2022

Striker Ollie Palmer is looking forward to returning to former club AFC Wimbledon as Wrexham bid for their first League Two win of the season.

Palmer joined Wrexham from the Dons for a club record fee in January 2022.

The 31-year-old was a boyhood fan of Wimbledon, the original club which relocated and rebranded as Milton Keynes Dons.

"I can't wait to go back to Wimbledon, everyone knows how much I love the football club," Palmer said.

"I enjoyed my time there and never really envisaged leaving once I was there.

"I might get a slightly hostile reception but I'm sure I'll get some nice ones too.

"But the main thing is going there and trying to get our first three points."

Wrexham lost 5-3 at home to MK Dons in their opening game while AFC Wimbledon drew 0-0 at Grimsby, although both sides won midweek against higher league opposition in the Carabao Cup.

Fans have been central to the survival of both clubs, with Wimbledon supporters dismayed by the move to Milton Keynes forming a phoenix club in May 2002.

Five promotions saw AFC Wimbledon rise from the Combined Counties League into the EFL and the club returned to play in the London Borough of Merton at the new Plough Lane ground.

In August 2011, Wrexham faced expulsion from the Football Conference before fans rallied and raised £100,000 in a day to ensure the club could continue.

Now Wrexham, under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are back in the Football League after a 15-year absence.

"I can see similarities. They [the fans] both saved their football club, they put their own money in," Palmer added.

"The fans have done a wonderful job at Wimbledon, reinvented the football club.

"The only difference is that it's hard for Wimbledon to grow and expand because they are in the middle of the capital city

"Rob and Ryan have bought the club off the fans and it's allowed two successful people to develop and grow the football club beyond probably any fanbase could.

"They're two sets of passionate, loyal fans that care about their history."