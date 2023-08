Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Lauren Hemp was your player of the match as England came from behind to beat Colombia and set up a World Cup semi-final with co-hosts Australia.

Manchester City forward Hemp was the top choice for BBC Sport readers, with a rating of 7.01, having netted England's equaliser at the end of the first half.

Arsenal striker Alessia Russo was rated second highest at 6.87, scoring the Lionesses' winner to send them to a third successive World Cup semi-final.

Defenders Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright were also highly rated, finishing on 6.74 and 6.55 respectively.

Teenager Linda Caicedo was Colombia's highest ranked player with a score of 6.35.

Check out each player's rating, chosen by you, below.