Paul Warne's side were booed off at half-time in their Carabao Cup exit to Blackpool

Derby County boss Paul Warne says that ongoing transfer speculation is having an impact on squad dynamics.

Warne said some of his players had been distracted by potential moves after their Carabao Cup defeat by Blackpool.

Before facing Burton, Warne said he did not regret his comments, as they chase a first win of the season - having also lost to Wigan on the opening day.

"Will it affect the group? It will, I know, because I see it," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"I don't regret those comments. I am always honest. I thought we did a few things poorly in the game and maybe there's an undercurrent.

"It's not the players themselves, it's not their fault there is speculation about them, I just think whether it's had an effect on the group."

Several players have been linked with a transfer away from the club during the summer, the most high profile being midfielder Max Bird.

Warne referenced the protracted transfer speculation over Harry Kane's move from Tottenham to Bayern Munch and Moises Caicedo's exit from Brighton, adding: "'He might be going, is he going to play?' It's been going on all summer.

"Will it affect the group? It will, I know, because I see it. I'm not saying they haven't trained well or anything, but they are human. I don't blame the players, I'm just saying it might have an effect.

"The players involved have been brilliant, they haven't asked to leave, they want to play for Derby - they have been great. All I am saying is chemically there was something wrong the other night, it didn't feel right.

"It was something which was in my head, maybe I should have kept it in my head but I do struggle post-match to keep anything in."

Warne said he was keen on adding "a couple or three" more players, with just under three weeks of the window left.

"It's a priority to strengthen the team in a few places. The idea is you try to get players who are available, affordable and better than what you've got. It hasn't been fulfilled yet and if they don't tick all three boxes we can't do it," he continued.

"Everyone's looking for a striker. We're doing everything we can. We have a couple of irons in the fire. It's difficult. We're trying to fill the gaps but recruiting isn't easy."