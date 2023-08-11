Last updated on .From the section Everton

Chermiti has represented Portugal at under-19 level

Everton have signed teenage striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon on a four-year deal for £15m.

The 19-year-old Portuguese forward broke through at Sporting last season, scoring three league goals and making 22 appearances in all competitions.

Now the task of showing he can be a finisher in the Premier League awaits the talented youngster.

"I couldn't turn down this opportunity - it's a big moment and I'm fully focused to get to work," said Chermiti.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign against Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"It's a big move for me. Joining Everton is a new beginning, a new page and I'm very happy to be here. It is a beautiful city and a beautiful club," Chermiti added.

"I have new goals now. I'm here and I want to do my best for Everton. I want to help the team. I hope the fans will like me and I want to show them what I am capable of."

Chermiti becomes the Toffees' third signing following the arrivals of full-back Ashley Young from Aston Villa and winger Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.

Everton avoided relegation on the final day of last season with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth but were evidently missing a striker.

Injury-prone Dominic Calvert-Lewin managed just two goals all campaign, while fellow striker Neal Maupay has netted only once in his past 40 league and cup appearances.

Manager Sean Dyche said after Everton maintained their Premier League status that things would need to change but admitted they had missed out on some signings in the summer transfer window.

"Youssef is a talented young striker who can add a different dimension to our squad," said Dyche.

"He is still a teenager who is learning his game, which we will be mindful of, but we think he has the raw talent and ingredients to be a very good player and that's why we are pleased to have signed him for Everton."

Wolves and Bournemouth had also expressed interest in youngster Chermiti.