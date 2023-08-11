James McGarry: New Zealand defender joins Aberdeen from Central Coast Mariners
New Zealand defender James McGarry has joined Aberdeen from Central Coast Mariners on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old is the club's ninth summer signing and arrives from Australia for an undisclosed fee.
McGarry, capped once, has previous European experience following a two-year stint with Dutch side Willem II.
"He's athletic, physically strong and has a winning mentality," said Pittodrie boss Barry Robson, who hopes to add further to his squad.
Talking to the club website, Robson continued: "It's another piece of the jigsaw as we look to build a squad that can compete on both domestic and European fronts this season.
"That said, there is still some work do and I would expect some more signings before the end of the transfer window."
McGarry, a left-sided player, began his career with Wellington Phoenix and returned there after his time in the Netherlands before a move to Newcastle Jets in 2022. He soon moved to A-League rivals Central Coast Mariners and leaves the club as a title winner.
"I want to challenge myself at the highest level and obviously the opportunity to play in Europe again was also a big incentive," he said.
