Gary O'Neil was previously the manager of Liverpool under-23s

New Wolves manager Gary O'Neil says he was surprised to receive the call to replace Julen Lopetegui but it "did not take long to make my mind up".

O'Neil was sacked by Bournemouth in June despite guiding them to Premier League safety.

Spaniard Lopetegui left Wolves on Tuesday after nine months at the club.

"I don't think you expect to take over from a manager with four days to go until the season - it doesn't happen very often," O'Neil said.

"The phone call just over a week ago was obviously a surprise but once we spoke and I found out something might be available at Wolves, it didn't take me long to make my mind up."

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague said Lopetegui was not allowed to sign any players this summer, after believing the squad would be strengthened - leading to his departure.

The former Spain boss took over in November when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League before guiding them to 13th place, but the club's financial situation led to speculation earlier this summer that he could leave.

O'Neil's sacking at the Cherries came as a shock after winning 10 of 34 games, leading to a 15th-place finish.

Despite losing his job on the south coast, O'Neil said: "No hard feelings at all. I wish Bournemouth well this year and hope they have a successful season."

O'Neil will kick off his reign as Wolves boss when they travel to Manchester United on Monday for their Premier League opener (20:00 BST).