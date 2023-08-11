Moises Caicedo: Liverpool agree £111m fee with Brighton for Ecuador midfielder
Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
After Brighton rejected a succession of bids from Chelsea, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will now match that amount.
Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and had said they felt no-one would reach it.
However, Liverpool have now done that, which leaves the Ecuador international free to go for a medical.
More to follow.
