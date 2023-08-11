Close menu

Moises Caicedo: Liverpool agree £111m fee with Brighton for Ecuador midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

After Brighton rejected a succession of bids from Chelsea, it remains to be seen whether the Blues will now match that amount.

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and had said they felt no-one would reach it.

However, Liverpool have now done that, which leaves the Ecuador international free to go for a medical.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Melbourne1872, today at 07:47

    Brighton absolutely winning with their player trading model.

    • Reply posted by YorkshireCam, today at 07:51

      YorkshireCam replied:
      CLEVER SET UP THEY HAVE

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 07:46

    Christ could have got Bellingham for that. Madness.

    • Reply posted by natalie, today at 07:49

      natalie replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by zack, today at 07:47

    Couldn’t afford Bellingham they said 🤣

    • Reply posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 07:50

      Freedom is not Free replied:
      Wages

  • Comment posted by Chairboy, today at 07:49

    Good business……for Brighton!!

    • Reply posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 07:50

      Freedom is not Free replied:
      It is

      Wonder how much base and how much add ons but wow

  • Comment posted by JMC80, today at 07:48

    Wonder if Klopp still moans about ceilings he has that other clubs don't have now that he has broken the British transfer record. Probably.

    • Reply posted by MikeD, today at 07:54

      MikeD replied:
      Definitely.

  • Comment posted by seagull83, today at 07:49

    More than the Amex cost to build. Bonkers.

  • Comment posted by MartinR, today at 07:47

    Scouses getting mugged by soft southern shandy drinkers, magic

    • Reply posted by Wiggy83, today at 07:52

      Wiggy83 replied:
      We drink Harvey's down here. But I take your point.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 07:50

    Couldn't buy Bellingham as 100m too much for one player . No money from champions league football either yet suddenly find 111m out of nowhere. Very odd

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 07:52

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      They got 54m from the Saudis they didn’t think they’d have. And Bellingham wanted to go to Madrid anyway.

  • Comment posted by Appondani, today at 07:49

    He's a very good player, but Liverpool you've been absolutely mugged off on this one.

  • Comment posted by RedHeadedQueen, today at 07:50

    Well played Brighton.

  • Comment posted by tcat, today at 07:51

    How come they did not have this money for Bellingham?

    • Reply posted by Solentstar, today at 07:53

      Solentstar replied:
      Bellingham wanted Madrid instead

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 07:46

    Massively overrated player.

    • Reply posted by dazza, today at 07:48

      dazza replied:
      Absolutely!!

  • Comment posted by chas, today at 07:51

    Not just LFC but the money spent in football has got obscene . Players are not worth the amounts paid for them or the wages paid.

    • Reply posted by Houga Allst, today at 07:56

      Houga Allst replied:
      Blame, City, PSG, Chelsea…

  • Comment posted by Batch, today at 07:50

    Insanity.

  • Comment posted by J McNair, today at 07:47

    Absolute madness !

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 07:48

    Well, I didn’t see that one coming. With that money they could’ve got Bellingham.

    • Reply posted by pthp, today at 07:50

      pthp replied:
      correct ... so maybe he didn't want to go .... but yes. correct and therefore disappointing not to have him in the prem.

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 07:51

    A company that I used to work for has just gone into administration and the football world is acting like this is 50p down at the local shop.

    • Reply posted by Dave B, today at 07:53

      Dave B replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 07:50

    Would have won the league with Bellingham for less money….

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 07:52

      Scousepower replied:
      crazy huh

  • Comment posted by Holland , today at 07:50

    He ain't worth that... ridiculous....

  • Comment posted by David Birky, today at 07:50

    I'm sorry but he is not worth half of that, why is this guy being hotly pursued that much ?!?!?

    • Reply posted by piggy, today at 07:52

      piggy replied:
      Cos he's an absolute animal. Kante 2.0

