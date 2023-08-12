Close menu
Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
EnglandEngland2ColombiaColombia1

England 2-1 Colombia: Lionesses book Women's World Cup semi-final with Australia

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Stadium Australia

England set up a Women's World Cup semi-final with co-hosts Australia as they came from behind against a dangerous Colombia side.

The European champions, favourites to go all the way in Australia, have not played their best football in the tournament but this was a much more rounded display in front of a hostile crowd in Sydney.

Largely composed in defence and hard-working in attack, the Lionesses were rewarded with two slices of luck which they capitalised on, after goalkeeper Mary Earps had been beaten by a quick-thinking lob in the first half.

Lauren Hemp poked in the equaliser, just seven minutes after Leicy Santos had caught out Earps, when Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez spilled a routine gather in the six-yard area under pressure from Alessia Russo.

Arsenal striker Russo, who had only scored once in four World Cup matches prior to Saturday's quarter-final, worked tirelessly out of possession, earning her opportunity when she pounced on a kind deflection to drill in England's second.

Earps was called into action later, tipping Lorena Durango Bedoya's effort over the bar, while England were put under further pressure by Colombia's talented attacking line-up, which included Real Madrid's teenage sensation Linda Caicedo.

The Lionesses, who had to deal with a crowd of 75,784 who were largely backing Colombia, face co-hosts Australia next on 16 August at 11:00 BST, live on BBC.

It will be the Lionesses' third straight World Cup semi-final after defeats by the USA in 2019 and Japan in 2015.

'England grind out another win'

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring against Colombia
Lauren Hemp has now scored 12 goals in 43 appearances for England including two at this Women's World Cup

England have had to battle their way through the competition, needing 1-0 wins to creep past Haiti and Denmark in the group stages, before a penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in the last 16.

They were without suspended top-scorer Lauren James, who is serving a two-match ban following her red card against Nigeria, but England did enough in front of goal to seal victory in a tough encounter.

Colombia, ranked 21 places lower than England, had already proven their worth in Australia, seeing off Euro 2022 finalists Germany in the group stages and progressing in style.

Their attacking line-up caused England problems and they pushed desperately late on for an equaliser, testing the Lionesses' back five.

However, spearheaded by the centre-back trio of Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood and Jess Carter, England held their own against the physicality and tenacity of the Colombians.

Stadium Australia was filled with yellow shirts in the stands - Colombia fans were on their feet waving scarves around their heads following any advance over the halfway line and they whistled loudly when England were in possession.

This was by no means an easy victory but the resilience and grit that England have been forced to demonstrate so far in the tournament once again helped them over the line, deservedly so, on Saturday.

Russo shines as defence hold firm

Heading into the quarter-finals, England's Earps said "there was more to come from them", having not shown their best aside from an impressive 6-1 thrashing of China.

So when the full-time whistle went in Sydney, several players fell to the floor in exhaustion and Sarina Wiegman gave a rousing team-talk afterwards - they had been in a gruelling battle.

Strong individual performances helped them. Russo barely put a foot wrong beside a wasted header in the first half and was rewarded for her endeavour when the ball bounced kindly for her to score.

"I always try to work as hard as I can on the pitch," said Russo. "There is often sometimes a bit of luck in football.

"I was glad I took [the chance] when it came. I was in the right position and I was fortunate it went in the back of the net."

Hemp ran at defenders with pace and purpose and Lucy Bronze dealt with the tricky feet of Caicedo for the majority of the match.

England's immense defence, which is starting to look more comfortable with a back three having now started three matches in a row with that formation, were well-organised and blocked shots when they needed to.

Earps once again made a crucial save to make up for her slight error in conceding England's first goal from open play in the tournament.

All-in-all, it was a positive performance to match a result which ensures England are just two matches away from glory.

They will have to navigate another hostile crowd in Sydney in their semi-final but they were rarely fazed by it on this showing.

Line-ups

England

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Earps
  • 16Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Bronze
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 9Daly
  • 10Toone
  • 23RussoSubstituted forKellyat 84'minutes
  • 11HempSubstituted forEnglandat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Charles
  • 12Nobbs
  • 13Hampton
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Morgan
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Zelem
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1PérezSubstituted forGiraldoat 68'minutes
  • 17AriasSubstituted forGuzmánat 10'minutes
  • 19Carabalí
  • 3Árias
  • 2Vanegas
  • 4OspinaSubstituted forChacónat 78'minutes
  • 5Bedoya
  • 11Usme
  • 10Santos
  • 18Caicedo
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 6Montoya
  • 7Reyes
  • 8Restrepo
  • 12Sepúlveda
  • 13Giraldo
  • 14Barón
  • 15Guzmán
  • 16Andrade
  • 20Ramos
  • 21Chacón
  • 22Caracas
  • 23Bahr
Referee:
Katja Koroleva
Attendance:
75,784

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, England 2, Colombia 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, England 2, Colombia 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Georgia Stanway (England).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Linda Caicedo (Colombia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leicy Santos.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mayra Ramírez (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leicy Santos.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Manuela Vanegas (Colombia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Bethany England replaces Lauren Hemp.

  8. Post update

    Lucy Bronze (England) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Manuela Vanegas (Colombia).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivonne Chacón (Colombia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Mary Earps.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leicy Santos (Colombia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Catalina Usme.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, England. Chloe Kelly replaces Alessia Russo.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Daniela Árias (Colombia).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Colombia. Conceded by Alex Greenwood.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivonne Chacón (Colombia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivonne Chacón (Colombia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Linda Caicedo.

  19. Post update

    Ella Toone (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ivonne Chacón (Colombia).

  • Comment posted by J4009, today at 13:36

    Much better from England, I knew that Colombia were going to be a challenge, due to their aggression and raw talent. But the Lionesses just proved that they can win this.

    Australia next... our toughest challenge for sure, but we can do it

  • Comment posted by LekuoM, today at 13:37

    Love it. Well done ladies. Greenwood is phenomenal isn’t she?

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 13:50

      J4009 replied:
      She's very understated. A lynchpin in the back and always pops up whenever we need her

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 13:38

    That was a really gritty performance from the Lionesses. Showed that they know how to grind out results. Millie Bright solid as a rock. They’re getting into their stride just at the right time.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 13:51

      Forza Italia replied:
      "Millie Bright solid as a rock".
      ----
      Millie Bright is on fire.

  • Comment posted by Cheesoid, today at 13:36

    Well done, England! Exciting injury time goal and a textbook second. Shut that booing crowd up as well.

    Disappointed with Colombia, however. Play the game, stop rolling around on the ground every few seconds begging for free kicks.

  • Comment posted by sheffs92, today at 13:41

    Don’t know how the girls managed to keep their composure with the Colombian fans being aggressive,booing and egging on fouling and a ref who seemed to have more of a contact lense issue than Perez.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 13:46

      Dave replied:
      Australia next they will have even more dominance in the crowd

  • Comment posted by Chimmie, today at 13:41

    England are looking better but need to improve in midfield with passing and retaining the ball. However, they played well in the face of a hostile crowd so.....well done.

    • Reply posted by J4009, today at 14:05

      J4009 replied:
      It's going to be even tougher on Wednesday.

  • Comment posted by Bellypork, today at 13:37

    Tight game. Colombia had some outstanding individual skills but were wasteful in front of goal. Shame about the booing and whistling from their supporters.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 13:35

    Lionesses, you’re doing England proud.
    Now go on and win this World Cup.
    We are all behind you.

  • Comment posted by trw1972, today at 13:41

    Well done England, played better today than against Nigeria.

    • Reply posted by Northern Light, today at 14:50

      Northern Light replied:
      Agreed - Russo led the line very well; Greenwood silky smooth as ever, and didn't Hemp take some hits!?!
      Still a bit worried that we don't create a huge amount - but this was a much better performance.

  • Comment posted by Pip, today at 13:39

    I volunteered at the Euros and had a blast. I hoped England would take their form into the world cup. Sometimes it's the refusal to give up that is the most important factor. Australia next.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 13:40

    Can't believe some of the Colombians heren't booked in first half, dreadful fouls.
    Fortunately didn't matter, England though giving ball away too much.
    Bronze in last minute, what was that!

    Hemp superb, ran her legs off. Walsh way off pace though.

    England miss Lauren james.

    • Reply posted by Seyval, today at 13:43

      Seyval replied:
      James stamps her authority on the game!

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 13:42

    Better team won. England clinical. Onto Wednesday!

  • Comment posted by ironingbored, today at 13:38

    Well done Lionesses. Fantastic and gritty performance. Very best of luck in the semis. Congrats to Columbia as well. Fantastic play by both teams.

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 13:37

    Well done our England Ladies, you always seem to find a way to win which is a sign of Champions!!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 13:43

    Emma Hayes….Butting in every twenty seconds..Constantly talking technical drivel!!

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 13:52

      Dan replied:
      I like her, she knows what she's talking about.

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 13:39

    Well done ladies, good luck in the Semi's

    • Reply posted by spidernick, today at 14:08

      spidernick replied:
      Or the semis, even!

  • Comment posted by NeverEnoughFootball, today at 13:45

    Way, way, way too many unforced giveaways in midfield!!!

    • Reply posted by Redredrobin, today at 13:53

      Redredrobin replied:
      Much the same as most football, then

  • Comment posted by wolvoexile, today at 13:41

    Well done England!

    A lot of people are going to be sooooo disappointed....

    • Reply posted by James2020, today at 13:44

      James2020 replied:
      And 60million are very happy!!

  • Comment posted by Steve , today at 13:37

    Well done england

  • Comment posted by ReasonISTreason, today at 13:39

    Hello you beautiful ABEs

    Hehehehe

    Lauren Hemp finally wakes up

    Alex Greenwood unsung heroine

