Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
EnglandEngland0ColombiaColombia0

England v Colombia

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Line-ups

England

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Earps
  • 16Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Bronze
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Walsh
  • 9Daly
  • 10Toone
  • 23Russo
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 3Charles
  • 12Nobbs
  • 13Hampton
  • 14Wubben-Moy
  • 15Morgan
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Kelly
  • 19England
  • 20Zelem
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson

Colombia

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Pérez
  • 17AriasSubstituted forGuzmánat 10'minutes
  • 19Carabalí
  • 3Árias
  • 2Vanegas
  • 4Ospina
  • 5Bedoya
  • 11Usme
  • 10Santos
  • 18Caicedo
  • 9Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 6Montoya
  • 7Reyes
  • 8Restrepo
  • 12Sepúlveda
  • 13Giraldo
  • 14Barón
  • 15Guzmán
  • 16Andrade
  • 20Ramos
  • 21Chacón
  • 22Caracas
  • 23Bahr
Referee:
Katja Koroleva

Match Stats

Home TeamEnglandAway TeamColombia
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (England) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Colombia. Ana Guzmán replaces Carolina Arias because of an injury.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Carolina Arias (Colombia).

  5. Post update

    Offside, England. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

