England v Colombia

Attempt saved. Alessia Russo (England) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lauren Hemp with a cross.
EnglandEngland0ColombiaColombia0
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 4-2-3-1
Substitution, Colombia. Ana Guzmán replaces Carolina Arias because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Carolina Arias (Colombia).
Offside, England. Lucy Bronze tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Norway
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|5
|4
|3
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Philippines
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|2
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Canada
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|4
|Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Japan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|9
|2
|Spain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|6
|3
|Zambia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|-8
|3
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Denmark
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|3
|4
|Haiti
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|7
|2
|USA
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Vietnam
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|-12
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|2
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|Brazil
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Panama
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|9
|2
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|4
|3
|Italy
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|4
|Argentina
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Colombia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Morocco
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|6
|3
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|3
|5
|4
|4
|South Korea
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
