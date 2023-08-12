Close menu
Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
AustraliaAustralia0FranceFrance0
Australia win 7-6 on penalties

Australia 0-0 France (Pens: 7-6): Co-hosts reach World Cup semis with penalty shoot-out win

By Emma SmithBBC Sport at Brisbane Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cupcomments260

Co-hosts Australia reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time as they beat France in an incredible penalty shoot-out at Brisbane Stadium.

Following a goalless 120 minutes, the Matildas triumphed 7-6 in a shoot-out which defied belief with its dramatic twists.

Cortnee Vine scored the winning spot-kick for Australia, after Vicki Becho had struck the post for France.

Australia keeper Mackenzie Arnold made a total of four saves in the shoot-out - including twice from Kenza Dali, having moved off the line for the first stop, leading to a retake.

Arnold herself had the opportunity to score the winning penalty as the fifth taker for Australia, after saving from Eve Perisset, but struck the post as nearly 50,000 Australians inside the stadium went through every emotion imaginable.

But it is the hosts who march on, reaching their first ever Women's World Cup semi-final.

Australia will play England or Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 16 August at 11.00 BST.

Australia make history in Brisbane furnace

Australia were roared on by a capacity crowd who created a lively atmosphere at Brisbane Stadium, but having fallen at the quarter-final stage in three previous World Cups, initially they looked more cowed by the pressure than invigorated by it.

But they grew into the game and should have led four minutes before the interval.

France keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin - who looked a bag of nerves all evening - failed to command a loose ball in the box, allowing Van Egmond to nip in and square to Mary Fowler, who seemed certain to tuck the chance away.

Peyraud-Magnin was only bailed out by covering defender Elisa de Almeida, whose last-gasp sliding block was one of the finest pieces of defending seen at this World Cup so far.

Those nerves from Peyraud-Magnin extended into the second half, as she miscued a clearance straight to Fowler shortly after the break and was again helped out by a defender blocking the resulting shot.

Australia manager Tony Gustavsson had said he would only start Sam Kerr if she was definitely fit to play the full match, and duly kept back the Matildas talisman to make an impact in the latter stages.

On 55 minutes, he pulled the Kerr lever, activating an ear-splitting roar from the home fans. The 29-year-old Chelsea striker was immediately into the action, driving forwards to set up a move which resulted in Raso testing Peyraud-Magnin from range.

Australia, newly fired up, applied heavy pressure to the French goal but could not find a breakthrough in regulation time, making this the first in 31 Women's World Cup matches featuring Australia to be goalless after 90 minutes.

It was also goalless after 120 minutes - leading to a shoot-out which will go down in football history and Australian folklore.

They are the first hosts to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals since USA in 2003 - and could be the first since the Americans in 1999 to triumph on home soil.

Renard's goalkeeper gamble nearly pays off

Elisa De Almeida blocks a shot from Mary Fowler
France defender Elisa de Almeida made a superb block on the line from Mary Fowler's shot in the 41st minute

France had their own home World Cup spoiled in the quarter-finals four years ago as they lost to eventual champions the USA, and they revelled in the role of party poopers in the opening minutes.

Kadi Diani was furious when she shot wide after eight minutes, convinced she was held back and fouled by Australia defender Alanna Kennedy. She had a point.

Their best first-half chance fell to defender Maelle Lakrar, brought into the starting XI in place of Chelsea's Perisset.

Eugenie le Sommer dragged a shot across goal and Lakrar somehow squirted the ball over the top from three yards.

Lakrar was also denied by Arnold, her snap shot on the turn following an uncleared corner well palmed away by the West Ham stopper.

They failed to press home their advantage while they had it, allowing Australia to gain the ascendancy - especially following the introduction of Kerr.

There were shouts for a penalty with 10 minutes remaining as Lakrar grabbed a handful of Caitlin Foord's shirt, only for referee Maria Carvajal to wave them away.

As nerves grew for both teams the play became scrappier, with France thinking they had an extra-time winner when Alanna Kennedy headed into her own net from a corner, only for it to be disallowed as Renard had fouled an opponent.

France had the clearest extra-time opportunities, Arnold making a great diving save from Becho's drive before Steph Catley hacked another effort off the line.

Ultimately penalties were required - with France manager Herve Renard dramatically sending on sub keeper Solene Durand in place of Peyraud-Magnin for the spot-kicks.

Durand did her job, saving from both Catley and Clare Hunt - the latter with a phenomenal one-handed stop when a goal would have sent Australia through.

But subsequently Becko missed, Vine scored and France fell short, exiting at the last eight for the second successive World Cup.

Player of the match

ArnoldMackenzie Arnold

with an average of 7.03

Australia

  1. Squad number18Player nameArnold
    Average rating

    7.03

  2. Squad number15Player nameHunt
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number7Player nameCatley
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number11Player nameFowler
    Average rating

    6.87

  5. Squad number14Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number16Player nameRaso
    Average rating

    6.81

  7. Squad number9Player nameFoord
    Average rating

    6.79

  8. Squad number13Player nameYallop
    Average rating

    6.77

  9. Squad number23Player nameCooney-Cross
    Average rating

    6.71

  10. Squad number19Player nameGorry
    Average rating

    6.71

  11. Squad number5Player nameVine
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number21Player nameCarpenter
    Average rating

    6.63

  13. Squad number20Player nameKerr
    Average rating

    6.48

  14. Squad number10Player namevan Egmond
    Average rating

    6.31

France

  1. Squad number15Player nameDali
    Average rating

    6.96

  2. Squad number9Player nameLe Sommer
    Average rating

    6.04

  3. Squad number13Player nameBacha
    Average rating

    6.04

  4. Squad number5Player namede Almeida
    Average rating

    6.03

  5. Squad number7Player nameKarchaoui
    Average rating

    5.99

  6. Squad number11Player nameDiani
    Average rating

    5.96

  7. Squad number23Player nameBècho
    Average rating

    5.80

  8. Squad number3Player nameRenard
    Average rating

    5.79

  9. Squad number1Player nameDurand
    Average rating

    5.76

  10. Squad number16Player namePeyraud-Magnin
    Average rating

    5.61

  11. Squad number2Player nameLakrar
    Average rating

    5.60

  12. Squad number6Player nameToletti
    Average rating

    5.54

  13. Squad number8Player nameGeyoro
    Average rating

    5.51

  14. Squad number22Player namePérisset
    Average rating

    5.11

Line-ups

Australia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Arnold
  • 21Carpenter
  • 15Hunt
  • 14Kennedy
  • 7Catley
  • 16RasoSubstituted forVineat 104'minutes
  • 19GorryBooked at 92mins
  • 23Cooney-CrossSubstituted forYallopat 116'minutes
  • 9Foord
  • 10van EgmondSubstituted forKerrat 55'minutes
  • 11Fowler

Substitutes

  • 1Williams
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Luik
  • 4Polkinghorne
  • 5Vine
  • 6Wheeler
  • 8Chidiac
  • 12Micah
  • 13Yallop
  • 17Simon
  • 20Kerr
  • 22Grant

France

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 16Peyraud-MagninSubstituted forDurandat 120+3'minutes
  • 5de AlmeidaSubstituted forPérissetat 120+3'minutes
  • 2Lakrar
  • 3Renard
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 15Dali
  • 6TolettiSubstituted forBèchoat 64'minutes
  • 8Geyoro
  • 13Bacha
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 11Diani

Substitutes

  • 1Durand
  • 4Fazer
  • 10Majri
  • 12Matéo
  • 14Tounkara
  • 17Le Garrec
  • 18Asseyi
  • 19Feller
  • 20Cascarino
  • 21Picaud
  • 22Périsset
  • 23Bècho
Referee:
María Carvajal
Attendance:
49,461

Match Stats

Home TeamAustraliaAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home15
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away12
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Australia 0(7), France 0(6).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Australia 0(7), France 0(6).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(7), France 0(6). Cortnee Vine (Australia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Australia 0(6), France 0(6). Vicki Bècho (France) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Clare Hunt (Australia) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Penalty saved! Kenza Dali (France) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Other Decision Cancelled.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(6), France 0(6). Ellie Carpenter (Australia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(5), France 0(6). Maëlle Lakrar (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(5), France 0(5). Tameka Yallop (Australia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(4), France 0(5). Sakina Karchaoui (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

  13. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(4), France 0(4). Katrina Gorry (Australia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(3), France 0(4). Grace Geyoro (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Australia 0(3), France 0(3). Mackenzie Arnold (Australia) hits the right post with a right footed shot.

  16. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ève Périsset (France) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(3), France 0(3). Mary Fowler (Australia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(2), France 0(3). Eugénie Le Sommer (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(2), France 0(2). Sam Kerr (Australia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Australia 0(1), France 0(2). Wendie Renard (France) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

261 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:16

    The Australian goalkeeper kept coming off her line too soon for every penalty she faced but only one penalty was retaken

    • Reply posted by lestv, today at 11:17

      lestv replied:
      An Aussie cheating? Never!

  • Comment posted by LogicKennedy, today at 11:15

    World Cup semi, first time ever, at home. What a result for the Matildas!

    2023 is the year of England vs Australia in every sport, please let’s make it one more! Come on the Lionesses!

    • Reply posted by david, today at 11:25

      david replied:
      It is a virtual certainty. I'd be surprised if the Lionesses don't win by 3 or more goals today.

  • Comment posted by themanwhoknows, today at 11:16

    another awful game

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 11:39

      Scousepower replied:
      twas an epic penalty shootout though ay, but yes, the preceding 120mins were.... not very entertaining

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:14

    That match could have go on for another two hours and both teams still would not have scored a goal. The cliche cancelling each other out really does exist

    • Reply posted by Grizelaide, today at 11:31

      Grizelaide replied:
      I'll give you that one 👍

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 11:18

    Aussie keeper was well off the line for the first penalty. Was VAR asleep?

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 11:31

      NeverMind replied:
      No not asleep, they were just picking up some sandpaper off the floor as that penalty was being taken😉😉

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 11:16

    Australia Goalkeeper moved on every penalty. Home Decisions by Officials

    • Reply posted by david, today at 11:20

      david replied:
      They can move sideways. But she moved off her line more than once....

  • Comment posted by Saint J, today at 11:15

    I really hope the English girls can get through too as an Australia v England semi final would be tasty to say the least.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 11:24

      david replied:
      I'd say it's 99% nailed on that it will be an Ashes semi.

  • Comment posted by Epsom goal, today at 11:22

    Very poor France, full of mistakes and did not show anything of why they did qualified to be at the Women World Cup ! Australia did not show much either but they were lucky to win by penalties !

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 11:15

    I only flicked over when the shoot out started but that was highly entertaining and great drama at the end.

    Congratulations Australia

    • Reply posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 11:38

      Letsby Avenue replied:
      You watched the only entertaining bit

  • Comment posted by pleasestoptheprimadonnas, today at 11:23

    Commiserations to the French. Say what you like about Aussie goal keeper but she won it for Australia. Well done Aussies unlucky France..

    • Reply posted by Jms2012, today at 11:29

      Jms2012 replied:
      Yes off her Line for every penalty, VAR was asleep

  • Comment posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 11:17

    Dear lord that was painful to watch!

    • Reply posted by mluk, today at 11:44

      mluk replied:
      Why watch it then? You must be bored

  • Comment posted by 3zcp7nw3, today at 11:25

    Crikey. That was a bit intense. Honestly can’t imagine the pressure on the players inside that stadium

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 11:15

    Wow that was tense and the co-host Australia through! Hate penalty shootouts!

  • Comment posted by PP, today at 11:22

    Plenty of endeavour but a game littered with misplaced passes.

    • Reply posted by philt77, today at 11:26

      philt77 replied:
      A game littered with incompetence and lack of composure more like

  • Comment posted by Dave RAMC, today at 11:19

    Well done Australia, a well deserved win for The Matildas.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They should have called themselves the Soccerettes like they call the Socceroos for the mens team

  • Comment posted by Adam West, today at 11:19

    A good game of football.
    High intensity, competitive, both teams giving everything.
    Congratulations to the Australian women's team.

    Now Let's see if the England women's team can live up to the hype by upping their game significantly against the Colombian women's team.

    • Reply posted by philt77, today at 11:25

      philt77 replied:
      Mate you need help if you think that was good

  • Comment posted by 3robert3, today at 11:24

    Wow what a shoot out.

  • Comment posted by None, today at 11:29

    Quality of football was poor to say the least, women starting to emulate the mens game now with far too much rolling about trying to con the referee,suppose it was only a matter of time.