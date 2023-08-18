Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.
Chris Wood headed an 89th-minute winner as Nottingham Forest picked up their first Premier League victory of the season by beating Sheffield United.
Wood, who had come on as a substitute, flicked a header past United keeper Wes Foderingham to send the City Ground crowd wild.
Gustavo Hamer scored a stunner on his Sheffield United debut to give the newly promoted side hope early in the second half.
Hamer, who signed from Coventry City last Friday, struck into the top corner from the edge of the box for his first goal for his new club.
United were significantly improved after going 1-0 down early on and equalised just two minutes and eight seconds after the restart.
Taiwo Awoniyi had opened the scoring for Forest with two minutes and 23 seconds on the clock.
Awoniyi headed home from Serge Aurier's cross to give Forest an early lead.
Home comforts for Forest as Awoniyi proves his worth
The home form of Nottingham Forest was a huge factor in Steve Cooper's side remaining in the league last season.
It may be key again this time around. A dominant first half showing in front of a raucous crowd should have produced more than one goal with Brennan Johnson looking particularly lively on the counter-attack.
Awoniyi's headed goal meant he became only the second Forest player to score in six consecutive league games, following Stan Collymore, who did so in 1995.
But it was the player replacing him who gave Forest the win.
Wood came on in the 83rd minute and scored six minutes later to keep up Forest's fine form at the City Ground. Taking in the end of last season, this was their fourth successive home league win - the first time they have managed that in the top flight since 1996.
"We played the real football in the game, the real tactical ideas. In the end, we've scored two really good goals," manager Cooper said.
"The boys showed good quality with the crossing and headers.
"You don't get many chances in this league. But we could have created some more. But we scored two. It's important to get the first win of the season."
Sheffield United unlucky not to draw
Going a goal down after just two minutes certainly wasn't ideal for United but Paul Heckingbottom's side managed to stay in the game - and responded well after half-time.
United were on the attack as soon as the second half began, with Anel Ahmedhodzic having a shot deflected out for a corner.
Another corner followed and was not properly cleared, allowing Hamer to unleash a superb strike from the edge of the area to draw United level.
Benie Traore had a golden opportunity when through on goal but was denied by the glove of Forest keeper Matt Turner.
The American positioned himself well to narrow the angle and stop United going in front in what proved to be a vital moment. Traore went off injured with less than 10 minutes remaining but was a bright spark throughout for the Blades.
Despite conceding late on, United's second-half performance was much improved and gives them something to build on when they host defending champions Manchester City next weekend.
"From 20 minutes in, we were very good and played really well. I was delighted with the second-half performance," manager Heckingbottom said.
"We more than matched them after 20 minutes. That was the performance we wanted to see. The new players could see it."
Player of the match
WoodChris Wood
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWoodAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number9Player nameAwoniyiAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number21Player nameElangaAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number1Player nameTurnerAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number30Player nameBolyAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number19Player nameNiakhatéAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number4Player nameWorrallAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number8Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number28Player nameDaniloAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
6.35
Sheffield United
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameHamerAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number21Player nameVinicius SouzaAverage rating
5.54
- Squad number11Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number32Player nameOsulaAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzicAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number39Player nameHackfordAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number18Player nameFoderinghamAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number6Player nameBashamAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number27Player nameLarouciAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number12Player nameEganAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number23Player nameOsbornAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number19Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number35Player nameBrooksAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number16Player nameNorwoodAverage rating
4.79
- Squad number3Player nameLoweAverage rating
4.63
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Turner
- 30BolyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forElangaat 69'minutes
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 24AurierBooked at 44mins
- 28DaniloSubstituted forKouyatéat 90+1'minutes
- 5MangalaSubstituted forYatesat 69'minutes
- 7N Williams
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forNiakhatéat 90+1'minutes
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 84'minutes
- 10Gibbs-White
Substitutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 11Wood
- 15Toffolo
- 19Niakhaté
- 21Elanga
- 22Yates
- 23Freuler
- 34Horvath
- 35Hwang Ui-jo
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 23OsbornBooked at 86mins
- 16NorwoodBooked at 45mins
- 21de Souza CostaSubstituted forBashamat 58'minutes
- 3LoweSubstituted forLarouciat 45'minutes
- 8HamerBooked at 72mins
- 11TraoréSubstituted forHackfordat 82'minutes
- 32OsulaSubstituted forBrooksat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 5Trusty
- 6Basham
- 22Davies
- 27Larouci
- 34Marsh
- 35Brooks
- 38Seriki
- 39Hackford
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 29,432
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.
Post update
Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Moussa Niakhaté replaces Brennan Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cheikhou Kouyaté replaces Danilo.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sèrge Aurier with a cross.
Booking
Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Antwoine Hackford replaces Bénie Traoré because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match (Sheffield United).
Post update
Offside, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Bénie Traoré is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matt Turner tries a through ball, but Taiwo Awoniyi is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).
Post update
Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Andre Brooks replaces William Osula.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a set piece situation.
