Chris Wood's winner was scored in the 89th minute

Chris Wood headed an 89th-minute winner as Nottingham Forest picked up their first Premier League victory of the season by beating Sheffield United.

Wood, who had come on as a substitute, flicked a header past United keeper Wes Foderingham to send the City Ground crowd wild.

Gustavo Hamer scored a stunner on his Sheffield United debut to give the newly promoted side hope early in the second half.

Hamer, who signed from Coventry City last Friday, struck into the top corner from the edge of the box for his first goal for his new club.

United were significantly improved after going 1-0 down early on and equalised just two minutes and eight seconds after the restart.

Taiwo Awoniyi had opened the scoring for Forest with two minutes and 23 seconds on the clock.

Awoniyi headed home from Serge Aurier's cross to give Forest an early lead.

Home comforts for Forest as Awoniyi proves his worth

The home form of Nottingham Forest was a huge factor in Steve Cooper's side remaining in the league last season.

It may be key again this time around. A dominant first half showing in front of a raucous crowd should have produced more than one goal with Brennan Johnson looking particularly lively on the counter-attack.

Awoniyi's headed goal meant he became only the second Forest player to score in six consecutive league games, following Stan Collymore, who did so in 1995.

But it was the player replacing him who gave Forest the win.

Wood came on in the 83rd minute and scored six minutes later to keep up Forest's fine form at the City Ground. Taking in the end of last season, this was their fourth successive home league win - the first time they have managed that in the top flight since 1996.

"We played the real football in the game, the real tactical ideas. In the end, we've scored two really good goals," manager Cooper said.

"The boys showed good quality with the crossing and headers.

"You don't get many chances in this league. But we could have created some more. But we scored two. It's important to get the first win of the season."

Chris Wood signed for Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in the January transfer window

Sheffield United unlucky not to draw

Going a goal down after just two minutes certainly wasn't ideal for United but Paul Heckingbottom's side managed to stay in the game - and responded well after half-time.

United were on the attack as soon as the second half began, with Anel Ahmedhodzic having a shot deflected out for a corner.

Another corner followed and was not properly cleared, allowing Hamer to unleash a superb strike from the edge of the area to draw United level.

Benie Traore had a golden opportunity when through on goal but was denied by the glove of Forest keeper Matt Turner.

The American positioned himself well to narrow the angle and stop United going in front in what proved to be a vital moment. Traore went off injured with less than 10 minutes remaining but was a bright spark throughout for the Blades.

Despite conceding late on, United's second-half performance was much improved and gives them something to build on when they host defending champions Manchester City next weekend.

"From 20 minutes in, we were very good and played really well. I was delighted with the second-half performance," manager Heckingbottom said.

"We more than matched them after 20 minutes. That was the performance we wanted to see. The new players could see it."

