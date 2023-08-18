Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2Sheff UtdSheffield United1

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United: Chris Wood heads 89th-minute winner

By Marissa ThomasBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments258

Nottingham Forest goalscorer Chris Wood
Chris Wood's winner was scored in the 89th minute

Chris Wood headed an 89th-minute winner as Nottingham Forest picked up their first Premier League victory of the season by beating Sheffield United.

Wood, who had come on as a substitute, flicked a header past United keeper Wes Foderingham to send the City Ground crowd wild.

Gustavo Hamer scored a stunner on his Sheffield United debut to give the newly promoted side hope early in the second half.

Hamer, who signed from Coventry City last Friday, struck into the top corner from the edge of the box for his first goal for his new club.

United were significantly improved after going 1-0 down early on and equalised just two minutes and eight seconds after the restart.

Taiwo Awoniyi had opened the scoring for Forest with two minutes and 23 seconds on the clock.

Awoniyi headed home from Serge Aurier's cross to give Forest an early lead.

Home comforts for Forest as Awoniyi proves his worth

The home form of Nottingham Forest was a huge factor in Steve Cooper's side remaining in the league last season.

It may be key again this time around. A dominant first half showing in front of a raucous crowd should have produced more than one goal with Brennan Johnson looking particularly lively on the counter-attack.

Awoniyi's headed goal meant he became only the second Forest player to score in six consecutive league games, following Stan Collymore, who did so in 1995.

But it was the player replacing him who gave Forest the win.

Wood came on in the 83rd minute and scored six minutes later to keep up Forest's fine form at the City Ground. Taking in the end of last season, this was their fourth successive home league win - the first time they have managed that in the top flight since 1996.

"We played the real football in the game, the real tactical ideas. In the end, we've scored two really good goals," manager Cooper said.

"The boys showed good quality with the crossing and headers.

"You don't get many chances in this league. But we could have created some more. But we scored two. It's important to get the first win of the season."

Nottingham Forest goalscorer Chris Wood
Chris Wood signed for Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United in the January transfer window

Sheffield United unlucky not to draw

Going a goal down after just two minutes certainly wasn't ideal for United but Paul Heckingbottom's side managed to stay in the game - and responded well after half-time.

United were on the attack as soon as the second half began, with Anel Ahmedhodzic having a shot deflected out for a corner.

Another corner followed and was not properly cleared, allowing Hamer to unleash a superb strike from the edge of the area to draw United level.

Benie Traore had a golden opportunity when through on goal but was denied by the glove of Forest keeper Matt Turner.

The American positioned himself well to narrow the angle and stop United going in front in what proved to be a vital moment. Traore went off injured with less than 10 minutes remaining but was a bright spark throughout for the Blades.

Despite conceding late on, United's second-half performance was much improved and gives them something to build on when they host defending champions Manchester City next weekend.

"From 20 minutes in, we were very good and played really well. I was delighted with the second-half performance," manager Heckingbottom said.

"We more than matched them after 20 minutes. That was the performance we wanted to see. The new players could see it."

Player of the match

WoodChris Wood

with an average of 7.87

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number11Player nameWood
    Average rating

    7.87

  2. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    7.71

  3. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    7.58

  4. Squad number21Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    7.33

  5. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    7.12

  6. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    7.11

  7. Squad number1Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    6.99

  8. Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    6.79

  9. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.73

  10. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    6.57

  12. Squad number4Player nameWorrall
    Average rating

    6.56

  13. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.46

  14. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    6.44

  15. Squad number28Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    6.43

  16. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    6.35

Sheffield United

  1. Squad number8Player nameHamer
    Average rating

    6.78

  2. Squad number21Player nameVinicius Souza
    Average rating

    5.54

  3. Squad number11Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.44

  4. Squad number32Player nameOsula
    Average rating

    5.39

  5. Squad number15Player nameAhmedhodzic
    Average rating

    5.38

  6. Squad number39Player nameHackford
    Average rating

    5.32

  7. Squad number18Player nameFoderingham
    Average rating

    5.26

  8. Squad number6Player nameBasham
    Average rating

    5.14

  9. Squad number27Player nameLarouci
    Average rating

    5.14

  10. Squad number12Player nameEgan
    Average rating

    5.11

  11. Squad number23Player nameOsborn
    Average rating

    5.11

  12. Squad number19Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    5.09

  13. Squad number35Player nameBrooks
    Average rating

    5.05

  14. Squad number16Player nameNorwood
    Average rating

    4.79

  15. Squad number3Player nameLowe
    Average rating

    4.63

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Turner
  • 30BolyBooked at 36minsSubstituted forElangaat 69'minutes
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 24AurierBooked at 44mins
  • 28DaniloSubstituted forKouyatéat 90+1'minutes
  • 5MangalaSubstituted forYatesat 69'minutes
  • 7N Williams
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forNiakhatéat 90+1'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 84'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White

Substitutes

  • 8Kouyaté
  • 11Wood
  • 15Toffolo
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 21Elanga
  • 22Yates
  • 23Freuler
  • 34Horvath
  • 35Hwang Ui-jo

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 23OsbornBooked at 86mins
  • 16NorwoodBooked at 45mins
  • 21de Souza CostaSubstituted forBashamat 58'minutes
  • 3LoweSubstituted forLarouciat 45'minutes
  • 8HamerBooked at 72mins
  • 11TraoréSubstituted forHackfordat 82'minutes
  • 32OsulaSubstituted forBrooksat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 5Trusty
  • 6Basham
  • 22Davies
  • 27Larouci
  • 34Marsh
  • 35Brooks
  • 38Seriki
  • 39Hackford
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
29,432

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home16
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).

  4. Post update

    Jack Robinson (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Moussa Niakhaté replaces Brennan Johnson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Cheikhou Kouyaté replaces Danilo.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield United 1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sèrge Aurier with a cross.

  8. Booking

    Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood replaces Taiwo Awoniyi.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Antwoine Hackford replaces Bénie Traoré because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Offside, Sheffield United. Ben Osborn tries a through ball, but Bénie Traoré is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bénie Traoré (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Nottingham Forest. Matt Turner tries a through ball, but Taiwo Awoniyi is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

  17. Post update

    Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sèrge Aurier.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Andre Brooks replaces William Osula.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White with a cross following a set piece situation.

  • Comment posted by Stee, today at 21:48

    Probably just about deserved there for Forest.

    A long season ahead for the Blades I feel, not enough quality through the side right now.

    • Reply posted by Redrover4747 , today at 21:51

      Redrover4747 replied:
      Blades got a quality manager they will stay up.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 21:53

    Who knew! Chris Wood! Cracking result for Forest. I hope they stay up

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:14

      Sport Report replied:
      Forest's Wood fells Blades

  • Comment posted by football1st, today at 21:51

    Bit of a reality check tonight, but 3 points on the board. Chris Wood had a lot of criticism, perhaps he is past his best but well done to him tonight, repaid some of his fee.

    • Reply posted by Jacksonville, today at 21:54

      Jacksonville replied:
      Credit where it's due old dead wood came good at last well done Woody

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 22:00

    Really bad start to the season for The Blades losing both their opening games when they really should have got something from them, they'll get nothing against City so the game against Everton at Bramall Lane in a couple of weeks is going to be huge for them.

    Well done to Forest getting some points on the board and Awoniyi on becoming the first Nigerian to score in 6 consecutive EPL games.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:17

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      SUFC deserved nothing last week against Palace. Clearly you weren't there/saw the game. Should have been 3 or 4 nil.

  • Comment posted by BC-RAWA, today at 21:52

    Really critical 3 points after disjointed pre-season, given what's coming up over next three or four games. It's worrying we didn't kill it off when well on top. But a win is a win and good to keep the home form going. COYR

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:53

    Awoniyi one of the league's form goal scorers, carried over from last season. I don't think Forest will be in a relegation scrap this season

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 22:05

      NB22 replied:
      He's a very good striker, big and strong and can play quite a bit too.
      Gave us a lot of problems at the Emirates last week.

  • Comment posted by Ramsgate red, today at 21:59

    Job done,3 points, not brilliant,but who cares?, Sheffield United better in the 2nd half, but we've got to be more clinical when on top.

  • Comment posted by Home Ales, today at 21:56

    Forest and Sheff Utd proper football clubs with proper fans. Why wasn’t this on TV ? COYRs !

    • Reply posted by James, today at 22:00

      James replied:
      Due to the cricket tomorrow at Trent Bridge supposedly

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:52

    Wood scores for Forest🙂👍🏻

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 22:36

      Fartman replied:
      Yes so does Awoniyi 🫤

  • Comment posted by sky blue sam, today at 21:51

    Forest fans, you had to win this game so well done! These are the games to get the points you need.

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 22:29

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      Didn't realise the fans were playing tonight

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 21:52

    Well played Forest

  • Comment posted by Ma, today at 22:04

    Super cooper makes a sub, That player then goes on to score. Wonderful to have a goal scorer like Awoniyi. Elanga great off the bench especially when he tracked back to help out in defence. And a class game from Serge Aurier yoooooooou Reds!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 21:48

    Two teams with a lot of huff and puff. Both look like they will struggle this season. Sheffield Utd more so.

    • Reply posted by Neil hall, today at 21:51

      Neil hall replied:
      Sheffield Utd will be down by Christmas, have a feeling they may challenge Derby's points low

  • Comment posted by neil, today at 21:47

    well done forest

  • Comment posted by allaboard, today at 21:56

    Time for Brendan Johnson to decide…. play as part of the team and PASS the ball to someone who CAN score or LEAVE the club!
    Thanks for your contribution but let others Score….. you don’t!

    • Reply posted by shortfav, today at 22:05

      shortfav replied:
      And stay on your feet BJ.

  • Comment posted by Polar Express, today at 21:53

    Good win for Forest but to struggle against a poor Sheff Utd side is worrying for future games.

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 22:01

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      Not with that defense, only Aurier usually makes the starting line up. Boly, McKenna, Worrall and Williams usually on the bench. As well as an decreased ability to defend, they are infinitely worse at taking and playing the ball forward. Note last season that none of these players mentioned were part of the team when it was successful.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 21:55

    Wood you believe it !

    • Reply posted by Deadly Nightshade, today at 22:05

      Deadly Nightshade replied:
      I see what you did there! "Wood" as in "would" absolutely brilliant!