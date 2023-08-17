Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored at Arsenal as a substitute after overcoming an ankle problem, may be promoted to the Nottingham Forest starting line-up.

Recent recruit Anthony Elanga assisted Awoniyi's goal at the Emirates and could earn his first start.

Moussa Niakhate will hope to make his first appearance of the season, while Harry Toffolo is back in training but Felipe and Omar Richards remain out.

Sheffield United may give debuts to new signings Tom Davies and Gustavo Hamer.

Oli McBurnie will be considered after shaking off an ankle problem, but a groin injury may keep fellow striker Daniel Jebbison sidelined.

Wing-backs George Baldock and Max Lowe have been passed fit after both suffered minor issues in the defeat to Crystal Palace.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their past 13 home league games against Sheffield United, winning seven and drawing five.

This is the first Premier League meeting between the sides since the Blades registered a 2-0 victory at the City Ground in May 1993, a result which confirmed Forest as the first side to be relegated from the competition.

Forest are vying to score their 100th top-flight goal against Sheffield United. Stuart Pearce scored their 99th goal in a 5-2 home defeat by the Blades in 1992.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest could equal a Premier League club record of four successive wins at the City Ground, last matched in January 1996.

Forest won a league-high 79% of their Premier League points at home last season.

They could lose their opening two top-flight league games for the first time since 1971.

Steve Cooper's side have scored in each of their past eight top-flight fixtures, netting 15 goals in that run.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored seven goals in his past five Premier League games.

Awoniyi is the second Forest player to score in five consecutive Premier League appearances after Stan Collymore, who found the net in six successive matches in 1995.

Sheffield United