Championship
LeedsLeeds United1West BromWest Bromwich Albion1

Leeds United 1-1 West Brom: Luke Ayling heads leveller to earn draw with Baggies

By Ged ScottBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments125

Luke Ayling celebrates his goal for Leeds against West Brom
Leeds have not lost when Luke Ayling scores since the opening day of the 2021-22 season

Former Leeds United backroom staff man Carlos Corberan had to settle for a draw on his return to Elland Road with West Bromwich Albion.

Corberan's Baggies looked set to steal all three points with Brandon Thomas-Asante's controversial 52nd-minute opener.

Jayson Molumby's shot clearly deflected off Thomas-Asante's arm - and the goal stood.

But, despite the heroics of visiting keeper Alex Palmer, who made two fine saves from Dan James in both halves, Leeds kept their heads - and skipper Luke Ayling levelled.

He powered a 72nd-minute header into the top right corner from Wales international James' cross to earn the hosts a point.

And that was the very least the hosts deserved to secure a second successive home draw for Daniel Farke's relegated Leeds following their first-day 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

Leeds rally after Gnonto announcement

Leeds, beaten in injury time by a controversial injury-time penalty at Birmingham last Saturday, were rocked by the pre-match announcement that disaffected striker Wilfried Gnonto had officially handed in a transfer request.

But there was little sign of any after-effects from that as, enlivened by their home support, Farke's men had the better of the first half.

They went closest when keeper Palmer saved from James, before Jamie Shackleton's effort from range deflected off Cedric Kipre and hit the post.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier then needed a fine save of his own at the start of the second half when Thomas-Asante crossed for Albion skipper Jed Wallace at the near post, only for the Frenchman to touch it on to the post.

Just a minute later, however, Albion's luck was in when Leeds failed to deal with a near-post corner, Molumby shot at goal and it took two deflections.

The second came off the arm of Thomas-Asante and went in but, with no video assistant referee facility in the English Football League, there was no comeback.

Palmer then kept Leeds at bay when he topped his first-half save by soaring high to his left to magnificently deny James' curler from 20 yards.

But Leeds finally drew level when James cut back inside, delivered a teasing right-foot cross with his instep, Erik Pieters was caught flat-footed and Ayling timed his jump well to head powerfully home.

Both sides had chances to snatch victory, which would have flattered Albion - but there were no further goals.

Who's next?

Former Norwich City boss Farke returns to East Anglia next Saturday when Leeds visit Ipswich Town.

Albion, who now have four points from their first three games, host Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns the same day.

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21StruijkBooked at 78mins
  • 25Byram
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 17ShackletonBooked at 55mins
  • 30GelhardtBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 83'minutes
  • 20JamesBooked at 60mins
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 13Klaesson
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Greenwood
  • 26Bate
  • 28Darlow
  • 37Drameh

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4Kipré
  • 15PietersBooked at 71minsSubstituted forTownsendat 76'minutes
  • 2FurlongBooked at 9mins
  • 8MolumbyBooked at 29mins
  • 35YokusluBooked at 85minsSubstituted forChalobahat 87'minutes
  • 10PhillipsBooked at 56mins
  • 7J WallaceSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 86'minutes
  • 19SwiftSubstituted forSarmientoat 69'minutes
  • 21Thomas-AsanteSubstituted forMajaat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 5Bartley
  • 9Maja
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Sarmiento
  • 27Mowatt
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 31Fellows
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
33,890

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

  6. Post update

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Joe Rodon tries a through ball, but Sam Greenwood is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento tries a through ball, but Josh Maja is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a set piece situation.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Okay Yokuslu.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaces Jed Wallace.

  16. Booking

    Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Joe Gelhardt.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 22:11

    There is spirit in this Leeds team. There is also little else Farke can do with the resources currently at his disposal. Under the circumstances a decent point for Leeds.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 22:20

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      I agree but crikey the Whites are in a state. Any point seems a win for them. Troubled days ahead for the fans I'm afraid

  • Comment posted by All the Bielsa ringing, today at 22:18

    Progress from Leeds under Farke. Good spirit in the team, and control in the middle of the pitch. We are two strikers short of a challenge for promotion.

    • Reply posted by SouthCoastMackem, today at 22:28

      SouthCoastMackem replied:
      To be fair, most teams in the Championship would think they're two strikers short

  • Comment posted by RO Apprentice, today at 22:09

    Both goalies were excellent each delivering Prem level saves. We limited James influence quite well and went ahead against the run of play but gifted Leeds their equaliser.

    Our new players, Sarmiento and Maja showed some signs that they will be good additions to the team.

    Overall, we were fortunate to come away with a draw and I think Leeds will be disappointed. COYB

  • Comment posted by Dont Fester Forever, today at 22:16

    Yet again Leeds go behind, this time to a goal scored by the attackers fore arm. A young team showed great character to avoid defeat.
    I think the referee will be embarrassed when he sees the first goal.
    Hopefully our luck will change!

    • Reply posted by Whiterose, today at 22:21

      Whiterose replied:
      He should also be ashamed for the 1st handball. Deliberate act deserving of a yellow.

  • Comment posted by The Worlds Gone Mad, today at 22:20

    Dear FA please accept my apologies for all the times I have criticised your Premier league officials, compared to Matt Donohue your guys are indeed officiating gods 👍

    • Reply posted by aardvarkasteroid, today at 22:32

      aardvarkasteroid replied:
      He was shocking

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 22:13

    Been the better team thrice, and have 2 points, because we can't score in a brothel.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 22:26

      Bigpad replied:
      Not against Birmingham we weren't

  • Comment posted by basil, today at 22:21

    Asante handled the ball as it went in,but the match officials didn’t want to see it !

    • Reply posted by SmethwickWBA, today at 22:34

      SmethwickWBA replied:
      Hilarious he couldn’t have got his arm out of the way plus he wasn’t even looking where the ball came from

  • Comment posted by EIRELEEDS, today at 22:13

    Good game, both teams in transition. Liked the efforts of Shacks, Gray and Geldhart.

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 22:35

      ikleNige replied:
      I have never doubted Geldhart’s effort and commitment it’s his inability to put the bouncy thing into the back of the onion bag thats the issue

  • Comment posted by H tv, today at 22:14

    What is the point of having officuals who can't even make basic decisions right. Well done Leeds, 1 point against 14 players

    • Reply posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 22:34

      playerandref1964-1991 replied:
      Quite right basic errors and incompetence every week.

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 22:18

    Thanks efl and your refs cos they carry out your instuctions very well indeed.. handball goal given.. clear pen to leeds tottally ignored and suprised aylings goal given mayb a rule saying right backs not allowed to score..,however we are leeds and we will fight on.. judge us after the transfer window

  • Comment posted by Golfer62, today at 22:20

    Hopefully the referee is taken out for a few games. How he never gave the pen was baffling, poor decision to award a corner when it was a bye kick or pen! VAR is needed in this league as the stakes are so high as teams want into the premier league.

    • Reply posted by Corby, today at 22:28

      Corby replied:
      If you've seen the replay Kipre actually took the ball. The panel on sky all agreed. NO PENALTY

  • Comment posted by Wonshort, today at 22:32

    The referee got three big decisions wrong. The WBA goal was hand ball, Maloumby should have been sent off for for multiple yellow cards...the deliberate hand ball was school boy stuff...and Leeds should probably have had a penalty...otherwise Leeds tried hard and dominated but are a bit tame upfront. WBA seemed to lack ambition...and unless either improve they will stay in Championship.

    • Reply posted by wandb, today at 22:41

      wandb replied:
      Unfortunately that just shows bias. Kipre did get the ball (albeit he was lucky to) as the replay clearly showed, so no penalty. And Molumby should have got a yellow for the hand ball but would then have been unlikely to commit the second offence - so no second yellow.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:09

    Good game,WBA's goal should not have stood but hey it's the Championship so no VAR....cracking 2nd half though.

    • Reply posted by David Firth, today at 22:12

      David Firth replied:
      Two nonentity’s going nowhere 😴

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 22:09

    Never going to moan about VAR again , robbed, but i like the look of this young Leeds team ON AN ON MOT ALAW

    • Reply posted by ian, today at 22:12

      ian replied:
      You must be easily pleased

  • Comment posted by 3green, today at 22:30

    Good game to watch and Leeds unlucky with some extremely poor refereeing decisions. WBA are a solid championship side and were very good at getting men behind the ball in their defensive third. Thought I’d see more Bielsa type play from Corberan, but credit in the way they battled and their ‘keeper played a blinder. Leeds have key attacking talent unavailable and need signings, Farke doing well.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:25

    Officiating a joke, Moloumby shouldn't have been on the pitch, clear pen too.

    • Reply posted by SmethwickWBA, today at 22:32

      SmethwickWBA replied:
      Watch the replay definitely not a pen

  • Comment posted by Johnathon Erskine Brown, today at 22:23

    Good team performance from Leeds. Maybe just shaded the game. No complaints with the result, classy of Corboran not to celebrate.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 22:40

      terry phillips replied:
      Leeds nothing special quite poor

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 22:12

    Wow such a shame James deserved at least a goal ......but credit to WBA goalie great save and Leeds keeper too.

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 22:19

    Their goal was a hand ball
    We weren't given an obvious penalty

    Well done lads for playing and trying to win. Who would be a WBA fan. Boring

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 22:11

    Leeds United won't be going up this season and to make the play offs will be lucky. Badly run club from top to bottom.

    • Reply posted by AGNorfolk_23, today at 22:18

      AGNorfolk_23 replied:
      Love to see Leeds United going down to League 1 next season and perhaps send Bradford City up to League 1 from getting promoted in League 2. That would be a blast to see the West Yorkshire return in League 1. As well Leeds United facing Barnsley as well 😂

