Leeds have not lost when Luke Ayling scores since the opening day of the 2021-22 season

Former Leeds United backroom staff man Carlos Corberan had to settle for a draw on his return to Elland Road with West Bromwich Albion.

Corberan's Baggies looked set to steal all three points with Brandon Thomas-Asante's controversial 52nd-minute opener.

Jayson Molumby's shot clearly deflected off Thomas-Asante's arm - and the goal stood.

But, despite the heroics of visiting keeper Alex Palmer, who made two fine saves from Dan James in both halves, Leeds kept their heads - and skipper Luke Ayling levelled.

He powered a 72nd-minute header into the top right corner from Wales international James' cross to earn the hosts a point.

And that was the very least the hosts deserved to secure a second successive home draw for Daniel Farke's relegated Leeds following their first-day 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

Leeds rally after Gnonto announcement

Leeds, beaten in injury time by a controversial injury-time penalty at Birmingham last Saturday, were rocked by the pre-match announcement that disaffected striker Wilfried Gnonto had officially handed in a transfer request.

But there was little sign of any after-effects from that as, enlivened by their home support, Farke's men had the better of the first half.

They went closest when keeper Palmer saved from James, before Jamie Shackleton's effort from range deflected off Cedric Kipre and hit the post.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier then needed a fine save of his own at the start of the second half when Thomas-Asante crossed for Albion skipper Jed Wallace at the near post, only for the Frenchman to touch it on to the post.

Just a minute later, however, Albion's luck was in when Leeds failed to deal with a near-post corner, Molumby shot at goal and it took two deflections.

The second came off the arm of Thomas-Asante and went in but, with no video assistant referee facility in the English Football League, there was no comeback.

Palmer then kept Leeds at bay when he topped his first-half save by soaring high to his left to magnificently deny James' curler from 20 yards.

But Leeds finally drew level when James cut back inside, delivered a teasing right-foot cross with his instep, Erik Pieters was caught flat-footed and Ayling timed his jump well to head powerfully home.

Both sides had chances to snatch victory, which would have flattered Albion - but there were no further goals.

Who's next?

Former Norwich City boss Farke returns to East Anglia next Saturday when Leeds visit Ipswich Town.

Albion, who now have four points from their first three games, host Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns the same day.