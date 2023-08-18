Match ends, Leeds United 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Former Leeds United backroom staff man Carlos Corberan had to settle for a draw on his return to Elland Road with West Bromwich Albion.
Corberan's Baggies looked set to steal all three points with Brandon Thomas-Asante's controversial 52nd-minute opener.
Jayson Molumby's shot clearly deflected off Thomas-Asante's arm - and the goal stood.
But, despite the heroics of visiting keeper Alex Palmer, who made two fine saves from Dan James in both halves, Leeds kept their heads - and skipper Luke Ayling levelled.
He powered a 72nd-minute header into the top right corner from Wales international James' cross to earn the hosts a point.
And that was the very least the hosts deserved to secure a second successive home draw for Daniel Farke's relegated Leeds following their first-day 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.
Leeds rally after Gnonto announcement
Leeds, beaten in injury time by a controversial injury-time penalty at Birmingham last Saturday, were rocked by the pre-match announcement that disaffected striker Wilfried Gnonto had officially handed in a transfer request.
But there was little sign of any after-effects from that as, enlivened by their home support, Farke's men had the better of the first half.
They went closest when keeper Palmer saved from James, before Jamie Shackleton's effort from range deflected off Cedric Kipre and hit the post.
Leeds keeper Illan Meslier then needed a fine save of his own at the start of the second half when Thomas-Asante crossed for Albion skipper Jed Wallace at the near post, only for the Frenchman to touch it on to the post.
Just a minute later, however, Albion's luck was in when Leeds failed to deal with a near-post corner, Molumby shot at goal and it took two deflections.
The second came off the arm of Thomas-Asante and went in but, with no video assistant referee facility in the English Football League, there was no comeback.
Palmer then kept Leeds at bay when he topped his first-half save by soaring high to his left to magnificently deny James' curler from 20 yards.
But Leeds finally drew level when James cut back inside, delivered a teasing right-foot cross with his instep, Erik Pieters was caught flat-footed and Ayling timed his jump well to head powerfully home.
Both sides had chances to snatch victory, which would have flattered Albion - but there were no further goals.
Who's next?
Former Norwich City boss Farke returns to East Anglia next Saturday when Leeds visit Ipswich Town.
Albion, who now have four points from their first three games, host Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns the same day.
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Rodon
- 21StruijkBooked at 78mins
- 25Byram
- 22Gray
- 4Ampadu
- 17ShackletonBooked at 55mins
- 30GelhardtBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGreenwoodat 83'minutes
- 20JamesBooked at 60mins
- 24Rutter
Substitutes
- 5Cresswell
- 13Klaesson
- 18Gyabi
- 19Greenwood
- 26Bate
- 28Darlow
- 37Drameh
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Palmer
- 6Ajayi
- 4Kipré
- 15PietersBooked at 71minsSubstituted forTownsendat 76'minutes
- 2FurlongBooked at 9mins
- 8MolumbyBooked at 29mins
- 35YokusluBooked at 85minsSubstituted forChalobahat 87'minutes
- 10PhillipsBooked at 56mins
- 7J WallaceSubstituted forGardner-Hickmanat 86'minutes
- 19SwiftSubstituted forSarmientoat 69'minutes
- 21Thomas-AsanteSubstituted forMajaat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 5Bartley
- 9Maja
- 14Chalobah
- 17Sarmiento
- 27Mowatt
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- 31Fellows
- 33Griffiths
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 33,890
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).
Post update
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Joe Rodon tries a through ball, but Sam Greenwood is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Jeremy Sarmiento tries a through ball, but Josh Maja is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Sam Greenwood (Leeds United).
Post update
Cédric Kipré (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Joe Rodon (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Greenwood with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Okay Yokuslu.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaces Jed Wallace.
Booking
Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood replaces Joe Gelhardt.
Post update
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
