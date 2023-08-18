Close menu
Championship
LeedsLeeds United0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Rodon
  • 21Struijk
  • 25Byram
  • 22Gray
  • 4Ampadu
  • 17Shackleton
  • 30GelhardtBooked at 15mins
  • 20James
  • 24Rutter

Substitutes

  • 5Cresswell
  • 13Klaesson
  • 18Gyabi
  • 19Greenwood
  • 26Bate
  • 28Darlow
  • 37Drameh

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 6Ajayi
  • 4Kipré
  • 15Pieters
  • 2FurlongBooked at 9mins
  • 8MolumbyBooked at 29mins
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 10Phillips
  • 7J Wallace
  • 19Swift
  • 21Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 5Bartley
  • 9Maja
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Sarmiento
  • 27Mowatt
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 31Fellows
  • 33Griffiths
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Leeds United 0, West Bromwich Albion 0.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Daniel James (Leeds United).

  4. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Sam Byram.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

  6. Post update

    Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke Ayling.

  8. Booking

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pascal Struijk (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matt Phillips.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Shackleton (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rodon.

  14. Post update

    Daniel James (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Rutter (Leeds United).

  17. Post update

    Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  19. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Matt Phillips tries a through ball, but Jed Wallace is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Sam Byram tries a through ball, but Georginio Rutter is caught offside.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich22004136
2Leicester22003126
3Watford21104044
4Plymouth21103124
5Norwich21106514
6Southampton21106514
7Blackburn21104314
8Preston21103214
9Birmingham21102114
10Bristol City21102114
11West Brom31114404
12Coventry21014223
13Hull21015413
14Stoke21014313
15Millwall21011103
16QPR210125-33
17Leeds302123-12
18Cardiff201134-11
19Swansea201134-11
20Rotherham201136-31
21Sunderland200224-20
22Sheff Wed200236-30
23Huddersfield200214-30
24Middlesbrough200204-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport